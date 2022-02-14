ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Motorcyclist crashed into Virginia Beach school bus in Ocean Lakes area

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bwx6_0eE5aLce00

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a Virginia Beach school bus loaded with Ocean Lakes High students on Friday.

Virginia Beach police said the bus was stopped at a stop sign on Firefall Drive at Bold Ruler Drive at the time.

The motorcyclist was going above the posted speed limit and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after crashing into the left side of the bus, police said.

He was taken to Virginia Beach General Hospital.

No one on the bus was injured and police did not say if they motorcyclist was cited.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Accidents
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WAVY News 10

See it: surveillance video shows tanker crash that’s left major roadway shut down

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, L.I. (PIX11) — One of New York State’s busiest roadways remains shut down Wednesday night while work crews demolish a building that was badly damaged when a gasoline tanker truck overturned and exploded next to it. Also on Wednesday night, an investigation into what happened continued. Surveillance video of the crash shows the tanker […]
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy