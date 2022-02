Withings has announced today that it has acquired fitness and wellness app called 8fit as part of its more than $30 million investment into expanding its services. The 20 strong Berlin-based 8fit has been around since 2014. The company’s app is designed to offer users nutritional advice, in addition to a plethora of healthy, easy to make meals as part of a customisable plan. The other aspect of the software is that it provides access to thousands of guided, tailored workouts such as HIIT, boxing, Pilates, yoga and meditation. Both of these offerings are something Withings does not have currently so the acquisition makes perfect sense.

