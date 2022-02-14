ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Godspeed You! Black Emperor officially release 1994 debut, All Lights Fucked on the Hairy Amp Drooling

By Treble staff
treblezine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGodspeed You! Black Emperor have officially released their hard-to-find, previously cassette-only debut album, All Lights Fucked On the Hairy Amp Drooling, via their Bandcamp. In the Bandcamp description, group leader Efrim Menuck says that it bears “no relation to the band...

www.treblezine.com

earmilk.com

London duo Pet Deaths release entrancing new single "All The Things You Said You Were"

Following the release of their debut album To the Top of the Hill and Roll…, London folk-rock duo Pet Deaths are back with a new single titled "All The Things You Said You Were." With their last release being in 2019, the group, composed of Graeme Martin and Liam Karima, provide a teaser for their new sonic direction in 2022.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pee#Amp#Bandcamp#Canadians#Justice
97.9 WGRD

52 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release Their Debut Album + Invent Heavy Metal

51 years ago today, Black Sabbath released their debut album and kicked off the entire genre of heavy metal. Take an in-depth look at its creation, reception and legacy. It was a clarion call that echoed from the void, a raucous cry of unity for rockers that couldn’t relate to the peace and love vibes of the Woodstock era. The sound had less to do with the escapist tone of most popular music and more to do with the desperation and frustration of living in the detritus of post-World War II Europe.
ROCK MUSIC
treblezine.com

Los Bitchos : Let the Festivities Begin!

In January, the London-based, pan-continental, female instrumental four-piece Los Bitchos, (by the power of Greyskull, that is their name) dug in the crates to muster up a screeching knockabout mix for Clash magazine in anticipation of their debut reckoning. Weaving track choices from Jazzanova to Azymuth, they went in, reflecting the groove-based revelry this commanding outfit excels at performing live and in the studio. It’s a crossed-up novel design; picture a wilding out Van Halen girl gang, high off Mezcal, spaghetti westerns and Tarantino flicks. The band grinds up ‘70s Anatolian rock with instrumental retro-futuristic blends of Peruvian chicha, Argentine cumbia, Turkish psych and surf guitars; It’s a Venn-diagram fanbase that can’t be algorithmically constructed nor trolled. Los Bitchos, authentic as a mug, puts a little bit of mischievousness delight right back into the world.
MUSIC
Loyola Phoenix

Shedding Light on ‘At Night All Blood Is Black’

Is any sin unforgivable? To Alfa Ndiaye, yes — the sin of refusing to mercy kill his best friend while he bleeds out in a shell hole during World War I. David Diop’s “At Night All Blood Is Black,” translated from French by Anna Moschovakis, explores the psychological trauma of Alfa, a Senegalese soldier in the French army after the death of his closest friend and “more-than-brother,” Mademba Diop. As Alfa gets increasingly violent and sadistic after Mademba’s death, his sense of humanity begins to ebb away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
treblezine.com

Animal Collective : Time Skiffs

Googie architecture bakes in the summer sun. Vinyl seats sticky with sweat give off their polystyrene perfume. Upturned roofs and fintailed cars from the 1950s sit parked outside palm trees, surfer-packed beaches and the towering glass of the local McDonald’s, its twin golden arches blazing in Empyrean glory. Animal Collective has wanted to live in this world for quite some time; in fact, one could reconfigure an understanding of their history around the duality of Strawberry Jam and Merriweather Post Pavilion, one being the explosion outward and the other being the faulty truncation back inward, all centered on evoking a very particular post-SMiLE sessions Beach Boys sense of psychedelic pop. It’s an arc that has seen the band careen from the deeply noisy and unkempt in Centipede Hz to the overly trim and congealed Painting With but which they seem at last to have nailed precisely here with Time Skiffs.
MUSIC
dexerto.com

TikTok star Brandon Brootal dies: Tributes paid by fans

TikTok creator Brandon Brootal has died, according to a post on his Instagram on January 30. Fans have paid tribute to the star, who had amassed a following of over 1.4 million on TikTok. Known as ‘brandonbrootal7’ on TikTok, Brandon McKesson posted what he called ‘early 2000’s emo/scene content’ to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Pregnant Rihanna Celebrates Rams Super Bowl Win in Blue, Belly-Baring Sheer Top

After the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI on Sunday defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, the 33-year-old singer was photographed leaving SoFi Stadium with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she is currently expecting her first baby. For the night out, Rihanna proved which team she was rooting for as...
NFL
Marietta Daily Journal

New Zealand tried to oust protesters by blasting James Blunt and Celine Dion

New Zealand protesters occupying parliament grounds in Wellington were bombarded by a cyclone and Barry Manilow songs over the weekend but vowed to stay until the government ends vaccine mandates. The protest entered its seventh day Monday with the lawns in front of parliament covered by a sea of tents...
WORLD
petapixel.com

Historic Glass Plate Photos Sold as NFTs, Buyer Told to ‘Smash’ Originals

An auction house in New Zealand has paired two historical glass plate photographs taken of artist Charles Goldie with NFTs of the pieces and suggests the buyers make the photos “permanently digital” by destroying originals. Webb’s is considered one of New Zealand’s premier auction houses with expertise in...
VISUAL ART
loudersound.com

IT showcase We’re All In This Together at special London show in May

Psychedelic proggers IT are to perform their 2017 album We’re All In This Together in full at a very special "cabaret style" event at The Bedford in London on May 8. Sunday Mass, presented by London Prog Gigs and The Bedford, will run from 1pm with live music finishing at 6.30pm and DJs until 8pm.
MUSIC
thenerdstash.com

Dying Light 2: All Black Widow Choices and Consequences

Dying Light 2 features what are arguably some of the better-developed side quests available in open-world gaming. They aren’t the absolute best, and aren’t the first to do something this well, but the level of detail and thought put into each one has to be commended. One such quest that you can partake in is the Black Widow quest, which sees a woman accused of murdering her boyfriends and being ready to murder yet another. With plenty of choices available to you, you may be struggling to pick the right one. No need to worry as, in this guide, we’ll show you all the choices and consequences of the Black Widow quest in Dying Light 2!
VIDEO GAMES

