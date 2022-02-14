Godspeed You! Black Emperor officially release 1994 debut, All Lights Fucked on the Hairy Amp Drooling

In January, the London-based, pan-continental, female instrumental four-piece Los Bitchos, (by the power of Greyskull, that is their name) dug in the crates to muster up a screeching knockabout mix for Clash magazine in anticipation of their debut reckoning. Weaving track choices from Jazzanova to Azymuth, they went in, reflecting the groove-based revelry this commanding outfit excels at performing live and in the studio. It’s a crossed-up novel design; picture a wilding out Van Halen girl gang, high off Mezcal, spaghetti westerns and Tarantino flicks. The band grinds up ‘70s Anatolian rock with instrumental retro-futuristic blends of Peruvian chicha, Argentine cumbia, Turkish psych and surf guitars; It’s a Venn-diagram fanbase that can’t be algorithmically constructed nor trolled. Los Bitchos, authentic as a mug, puts a little bit of mischievousness delight right back into the world.
