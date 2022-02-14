Godspeed You! Black Emperor officially release 1994 debut, All Lights Fucked on the Hairy Amp Drooling

Googie architecture bakes in the summer sun. Vinyl seats sticky with sweat give off their polystyrene perfume. Upturned roofs and fintailed cars from the 1950s sit parked outside palm trees, surfer-packed beaches and the towering glass of the local McDonald’s, its twin golden arches blazing in Empyrean glory. Animal Collective has wanted to live in this world for quite some time; in fact, one could reconfigure an understanding of their history around the duality of Strawberry Jam and Merriweather Post Pavilion, one being the explosion outward and the other being the faulty truncation back inward, all centered on evoking a very particular post-SMiLE sessions Beach Boys sense of psychedelic pop. It’s an arc that has seen the band careen from the deeply noisy and unkempt in Centipede Hz to the overly trim and congealed Painting With but which they seem at last to have nailed precisely here with Time Skiffs.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO