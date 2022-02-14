ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Enough, wake up': Tunisians protest as Saied extends powers over judiciary

Cover picture for the articleThousands of Tunisians protested on Sunday after President...

Tunisian president steps up power grab with move against judges

TUNIS (Reuters) – President Kais Saied’s move to dissolve Tunisia’s top judicial authority has triggered a critical confrontation over rule of law and his own accountability as he slides further towards one-man rule. Saied, who suspended parliament and seized executive power last summer in moves his foes...
Tunisian president denies a coup but holds power tight

TUNIS (Reuters) – A political novice, Tunisia’s president stunned opponents and admirers alike by seizing near total state power in a move that thrust his country’s young democracy into turmoil. Kais Saied, a former law professor with an awkward public manner, denies accusations by critics that he...
Tunisian president gets powers to dismiss judges under new body – decree

TUNIS (Reuters) – A new provisional judicial body created by Tunisia’s president ruled on Sunday that he had the power to dismiss judges and removed their right to strike. Last weekend, President Kais Saied dissolved the Supreme Judiciary Council that oversees judges, one of the last remaining institutions in the country able to work independently of him.
Tunisian President Saied relieves head of national radio from position

CAIRO (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied relieved the temporary head of national radio, Chokri Cheniti, from his position on Monday, the presidency announced in a statement, the latest move by Saied since he dissolved the Supreme Judiciary Council, which cemented his grip over the judiciary. Saied had appointed Cheniti...
Kais Saied
Tunisian leader seeks to dissolve nation’s top judiciary

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president has announced a plan to dissolve the national judiciary body. claiming suspicions of corruption and possible mishandling of politically charged cases, local media reported Sunday. Opposition members said the move was just the latest example of the president’s extreme power grab.
Cost of living protesters say ‘enough is enough’

Co-ordinated demonstrations around the UK saw thousands demand the Government take action. Protests are being held in several regions to highlight the impact of the cost of living crisis on workers and their families. The People’s Assembly co-ordinated the demonstrations, supported by trade unions, in towns and cities around the...
Ethiopia lifts state of emergency early, citing calming war

Ethiopian lawmakers have voted to end the country's three-month state of emergency early as mediation efforts continue to end the deadly war in the north. The state of emergency was imposed in early November as Tigray forces fighting Ethiopian and allied forces moved closer to the capital, Addis Ababa.
