ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Romeo Miller and Girlfriend Drew Sangster Have Welcomed Their First Child

Although he's no longer the ultra-popular child star he once was, Romeo Miller now has another reason to celebrate. On Feb. 14, Romeo dropped the news that he and his girlfriend Drew Sangster were now first-time parents. The Instagram post includes a video that announces the birth of their child. Following the news, many are now wondering who exactly Romeo's girlfriend is.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem & More Celebrity Couples Who Got Oscar Nominations the Same Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Being nominated for an Academy Award is a big deal, but sharing the honor in the same year as your spouse or significant other is a rare feat. There aren’t many couples over the decades who can add this accomplishment to their Hollywood accolade list, so it’s pretty cool when it does happen.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Josh Duhamel
Person
Fergie
Person
Audra Mari
Person
Jessa Duggar
HollywoodLife

Celebrity Engagements Of 2022: Simone Biles, Megan Fox, & More

2022 is the year of love! See Megan Fox, Jodie Sweetin, Simon Cowell, and more Hollywood stars who have gotten engaged to their partners this year. What do Megan Fox, Brenda Song, and Simon Cowell have in common? They all got engaged this year! 2022 has been good (so far) to so many famous couples who have taken the next big step in their relationships. While some couples have been together for many years, others moved fast and furious into a proposal. Regardless, love is certainly in the air in the year 2022! Take a look at the celebs who happily agreed to marry their partner this year.
CELEBRITIES
Sacramento Bee

Baby’s 1st Red Carpet! Rihanna Proudly Displays Bump at Fenty Event

Pregnancy progress! Rihanna announced in January 2022 that her first child is on the way with a stunning baby bump debut. The Barbados native showed her bare belly in an unbuttoned pink coat in photos with partner ASAP Rocky at the time, pairing the statement jacket with ripped jeans and dangling necklaces. The rapper, for his part, sported a denim Carhartt jacket, a hooded sweater and leather pants.
CELEBRITIES
Sacramento Bee

Christina Aguilera Shares Rare Photos With ‘Greatest Loves’ Max and Summer

Christina Aguilera’s cute kids! The songwriter has shared so many sweet moments with her two children over the years. In 2008, the Grammy winner and her then-husband, Jordan Bratman, welcomed their son, Max. While the duo called it quits three years later, the singer subsequently moved on with Matthew Rutler. She gave birth to their daughter, Summer, in 2014.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Engagements#Duggar Family#Us Weekly
Sacramento Bee

Party Pics! Pregnant Celebrities Share Creative Sex Reveals in 2022

It’s a … ! Jed Duggar, J.J. Lane and more expectant celebrities have revealed their baby-to-be’s sex in creative ways in 2022. “Excited to announce that we are having a baby … have to watch the video to find out the gender,” the Counting On alum captioned a January 7 YouTube video with his wife, Kayla Duggar (née Nakatsu).
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

This Love Is Blind Star Revealed She Was Engaged Before The Show

Love Is Blind is back for a second season, and it’s messier than ever. Chaos is kind of built into the DNA of the show, which films 30 single people as they pursue relationships without ever seeing their dates before getting engaged or leaving the show. With the contestants only able to focus on their conversations with their dates, rather than their looks, the Netflix reality series sets out to answer the question: Is love truly blind? But some other drama always manages to sneak its way in, especially since the contestants all date from the same pool of people, and some of them form connections with more than one person. That’s the case for Shaina Hurley on Love Is Blind Season 2, who stirs the pot quite a bit in the first few episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
Sacramento Bee

Shanna Moakler in for a ‘Wake-Up Call’ With BF After ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Warm welcome? Shanna Moakler‘s reunion with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau may not be as sweet as expected, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Shanna is going to be completely blindsided once she comes out of the house and finds out what Matthew has been up to,” the insider shares with Us, noting that Moakler, 46, “would not be happy” with her boyfriend’s behavior while she competed on CBS’s Celebrity Big Brother.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CharlotteObserver.com

Katy Perry and More Celebs Who Got Engaged or Married on Valentine’s Day

In the mood for love! Sometimes celebrities are so smitten that they want to show their affections for their significant other on the most romantic holiday of the year: Valentine’s Day. From Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney to Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid to Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart,...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Selling Sunset Star Vanessa Villela Is Engaged

Selling Sunset is the Netflix gift that keeps on giving. Out of the gate, it delivered. It may have started out as the pandemic binge watch we didn’t know we needed. However, its continued to deliver drama season after season. And not just on the small screen, but in the off-season as well. Seasons 4 […] The post Selling Sunset Star Vanessa Villela Is Engaged appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Are K-Pop Stars HyunA and DAWN Are Engaged? See the Ring Sparking Speculation

Watch: Which Celebrity Couples Will Get Engaged in 2022?. K-Pop stars HyunA and DAWN are making 1+1=1 more than just their EP title. On Feb. 3, both HyunA, 29, and DAWN, 27, shared a sweet up-close-and-personal clip of themselves donning matching ring sets on those fingers to their Instagram accounts. DAWN captioned his touching post of the two with the simple words, "MARRY ME," while HyunA reposted the same video with a caption of her own, writing: "Of course, it's a yes."
CELEBRITIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Future Spouses! See Which Celebrity Couples Got Engaged in 2022 So Far

Pop that champagne! Several celebrities and reality TV stars have already started announcing their 2022 engagements. Some of the most recognizable faces include critical acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Sasha Spieberg, as well as Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar. Sasha actually accepted then-boyfriend Harry McNally’s proposal on December 31,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
extratv

‘Below Deck’ Star Josiah Carter Engaged to Longtime BF

Congratulations to “Below Deck” alum Josiah Carter and his boyfriend Michael Groves! The couple announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday alongside a photo of the romantic moment!. In the photo, the former reality star is seen covering his face in excitement as Groves kneels down during a trip...
CELEBRITIES
Tri-City Herald

The Prettiest and Most Unique Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2022 So Far

They put a ring on it! Many celebrities announced in 2022 that they’ll be getting hitched and showed off engagement rings that certainly cost a fortune. From Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, the cuts of their new bling prove they paid a massive check to the jewelers!
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy