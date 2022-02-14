One dead, one injured in Westwego shooting; Police work to link victims

WESTWEGO, La. ( WGNO ) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a homicide that occurred in Westwego on Sunday, February 13.

JPSO reports just after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 600 block of Emile Avenue.

When they arrived, police found a male victim who had been shot multiple times inside the home. He was declared dead on the scene.

Shortly afterward, deputies learned of a second victim involved after they arrived at a hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound.

It is unclear how the two victims are connected.

Other details of the shooting, including the names and ages of the victims, were not immediately available.

JPSO has not determined a suspect nor a motive in the shooting.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact JPSO’s homicide unit at 504-364-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

