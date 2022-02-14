ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westwego, LA

One dead, one injured in Westwego shooting; Police work to link victims

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmVaD_0eE5Wl1400

WESTWEGO, La. ( WGNO ) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a homicide that occurred in Westwego on Sunday, February 13.

JPSO reports just after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 600 block of Emile Avenue.

SWBNO: Water main closure could impact thousands of NOLA residents

When they arrived, police found a male victim who had been shot multiple times inside the home. He was declared dead on the scene.

Shortly afterward, deputies learned of a second victim involved after they arrived at a hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound.

It is unclear how the two victims are connected.

JPSO: Multiple people injured in ‘major traffic crash’ Monday morning

Other details of the shooting, including the names and ages of the victims, were not immediately available.

JPSO has not determined a suspect nor a motive in the shooting.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact JPSO’s homicide unit at 504-364-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Get the latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to WGNO Daily Headlines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Westwego, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Westwego, LA
WGNO

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery, man arrested

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Wgno Daily Headlines#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

WGNO

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy