Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Feb. 14-20

Florida State Fair: The fair is back with exotic fair food, midway rides, livestock shows, roaming clowns, concerts, pony rides, a petting zoo, side shows and more. Closing times may change depending on crowd volume. Admission is $11 on weekdays, $15 weekends; $6 weekdays for ages 6-11, $9 on weekends. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Florida State Fair, 4800 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. 800-345-3247.

Tig Notaro: Tig Notaro, the Emmy- and Grammy-nominated standup comedian, writer, radio contributor, actor and popular talk show guest who currently appears in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and Star Trek: Discovery, brings her Hello Again tour to town. $35-$45. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St. 813-274-8286.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers: The blues-based rockers whose hits include Bad to the Bone perform. $60 and up. 8 p.m. Saturday. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7625.

Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival: With fresh produce and information on everything from plant cultivation to cooking methods, this festival puts a communal and holistic focus on healthier living. Chow down on collard greens and other dishes at this open-air block party with live music, drumming, dancing and other entertainment. Go to tbcgf.org to enter your best collard green dish in a cooking contest. No cover. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, 2240 Ninth Ave. S, St. Petersburg. 727-219-1781.

Clearwater Art Walk: Enjoy a stroll downtown while learning about the city’s public art scene on a docent-led art walk. You will see at least 20 art installations, including sculptures, murals, art-wrapped signal boxes and pavement art. The afternoon walk is coordinated to end just before the Downtown District Sip and Stroll event. Get tickets at clearwaterartsalliance.org. $10 advance, $15 day of. 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Clearwater City Hall, 112 S Osceola Ave. 727-245-0077.

Art and Seafood on the Waterfront: A showcase of juried art and local seafood takes place in the waterfront park in Safety Harbor. Juried art includes mixed media, paintings, 3-D artwork, photos and jewelry. Live music provided by Stormbringer (Saturday) and Selwyn Birchwood (Sunday). Free. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Water Front Park, 110 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor. 727-726-2890.

Brunched: Sample unlimited brunch bites by Tampa Bay area restaurants as you sip on bubbles and drink samples while enjoying waterfront views, a Bloody Mary battle and photo ops. $40-$70. 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. 813-739-4800.

Wings, Wheels and Wine: This upscale party in an open-air hangar features food, wine and music set among a display of exotic cars, boats and planes. Benefits the Arc Tampa Bay Foundation. $125. 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Clearwater Airpark, 1000 N Hercules Ave. 727-797-8712.

Florida Orchestra Masterworks Series: Under the direction of Michael Francis, and joined by Conrad Tao on piano, the orchestra presents Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. $18-$55. 8 p.m. Saturday. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. Also at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-892-3337.

Dancing With the Stars: The tour delivers a night of professional dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and Iman Shumpert with more to be announced. $38.75-$98.75. 4 and 8 p.m. Wednesday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Bert’s Tribute To America: This salute to Presidents Day, and America in general, features four days of music and activities. Friday features live music by Disaster Piece (7-11 p.m.). Saturday features the dedication of a 5,000-square-foot, 300-pound flag (11 a.m.), music by the Stevie Nicks Experience (noon-1:30 p.m.), SOCOM Para-Commandos/Coast Guard Flyover (1:30 p.m.), music by Nuthin’ Fancy/Skynyrd Tribute (2:30-4:30 p.m.), Forever OZZY (5-7 p.m.), Signs of Sacrifice/Creed Tribute (8-9:15 p.m.) and Wicked Serenity/Godsmack Tribute (9:45-11:30 p.m.). Sunday features All Fired Up/ Pat Benatar Tribute (noon-1:30 p.m.), HAIRDAZE/’80s Tribute (2:30-4:30 p.m.), American Idiots/Green Day Tribute (5-6:30 p.m.) and Hardwired/Metallica Tribute (7-9 p.m.). The celebration closes out Feb. 21 with music by Hurricane Shane (1-5 p.m.). Free. 7-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday. OCC Road House and Museum, 10575 49th St. N, Clearwater. 727-527-9672.

Crowns: With a female-driven cast, this musical about fabulous hats is a springboard to an African American cultural journey. $20.50 and up. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827.

Pat Metheny: As part of his mentorship program, the award-winning jazz guitarist’s Side Eye tour provides up-and-coming musicians a platform to perform and grow. This portion features James Francies (piano/keyboard) and Joe Dyson (drums). $55-$100. 8 p.m. Sunday. Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Zedd: Multiplatinum, Grammy Award-winning artist-DJ-producer Zedd performs at a pool party at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. $30 and up. 11 a.m. Sunday. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7625.

We Will Not Be Erased! Engaging History to Empower Communities: This interactive presentation and discussion highlighting erased African American burial grounds features a talk by Dr. Antoinette Jackson of the University of South Florida; performances by Yuki Jackson and Battleground poets Nija and TJ, literary arts activities and refreshments. Free. 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday. Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center, 1101 E River Cove St., Tampa. 813-935-9402.