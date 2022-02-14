ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Feb. 14-20

By Kelly A. Stefani
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPWmP_0eE5WWj300
The annual Florida State Fair continues daily through Feb. 21 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa. [ Tampa Bay Times (2014) ]

Florida State Fair: The fair is back with exotic fair food, midway rides, livestock shows, roaming clowns, concerts, pony rides, a petting zoo, side shows and more. Closing times may change depending on crowd volume. Admission is $11 on weekdays, $15 weekends; $6 weekdays for ages 6-11, $9 on weekends. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Florida State Fair, 4800 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. 800-345-3247.

Tig Notaro: Tig Notaro, the Emmy- and Grammy-nominated standup comedian, writer, radio contributor, actor and popular talk show guest who currently appears in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and Star Trek: Discovery, brings her Hello Again tour to town. $35-$45. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St. 813-274-8286.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers: The blues-based rockers whose hits include Bad to the Bone perform. $60 and up. 8 p.m. Saturday. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7625.

Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival: With fresh produce and information on everything from plant cultivation to cooking methods, this festival puts a communal and holistic focus on healthier living. Chow down on collard greens and other dishes at this open-air block party with live music, drumming, dancing and other entertainment. Go to tbcgf.org to enter your best collard green dish in a cooking contest. No cover. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, 2240 Ninth Ave. S, St. Petersburg. 727-219-1781.

Clearwater Art Walk: Enjoy a stroll downtown while learning about the city’s public art scene on a docent-led art walk. You will see at least 20 art installations, including sculptures, murals, art-wrapped signal boxes and pavement art. The afternoon walk is coordinated to end just before the Downtown District Sip and Stroll event. Get tickets at clearwaterartsalliance.org. $10 advance, $15 day of. 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Clearwater City Hall, 112 S Osceola Ave. 727-245-0077.

Art and Seafood on the Waterfront: A showcase of juried art and local seafood takes place in the waterfront park in Safety Harbor. Juried art includes mixed media, paintings, 3-D artwork, photos and jewelry. Live music provided by Stormbringer (Saturday) and Selwyn Birchwood (Sunday). Free. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Water Front Park, 110 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor. 727-726-2890.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0t3W_0eE5WWj300

Brunched: Sample unlimited brunch bites by Tampa Bay area restaurants as you sip on bubbles and drink samples while enjoying waterfront views, a Bloody Mary battle and photo ops. $40-$70. 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. 813-739-4800.

Wings, Wheels and Wine: This upscale party in an open-air hangar features food, wine and music set among a display of exotic cars, boats and planes. Benefits the Arc Tampa Bay Foundation. $125. 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Clearwater Airpark, 1000 N Hercules Ave. 727-797-8712.

Florida Orchestra Masterworks Series: Under the direction of Michael Francis, and joined by Conrad Tao on piano, the orchestra presents Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. $18-$55. 8 p.m. Saturday. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. Also at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-892-3337.

Dancing With the Stars: The tour delivers a night of professional dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and Iman Shumpert with more to be announced. $38.75-$98.75. 4 and 8 p.m. Wednesday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Bert’s Tribute To America: This salute to Presidents Day, and America in general, features four days of music and activities. Friday features live music by Disaster Piece (7-11 p.m.). Saturday features the dedication of a 5,000-square-foot, 300-pound flag (11 a.m.), music by the Stevie Nicks Experience (noon-1:30 p.m.), SOCOM Para-Commandos/Coast Guard Flyover (1:30 p.m.), music by Nuthin’ Fancy/Skynyrd Tribute (2:30-4:30 p.m.), Forever OZZY (5-7 p.m.), Signs of Sacrifice/Creed Tribute (8-9:15 p.m.) and Wicked Serenity/Godsmack Tribute (9:45-11:30 p.m.). Sunday features All Fired Up/ Pat Benatar Tribute (noon-1:30 p.m.), HAIRDAZE/’80s Tribute (2:30-4:30 p.m.), American Idiots/Green Day Tribute (5-6:30 p.m.) and Hardwired/Metallica Tribute (7-9 p.m.). The celebration closes out Feb. 21 with music by Hurricane Shane (1-5 p.m.). Free. 7-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday. OCC Road House and Museum, 10575 49th St. N, Clearwater. 727-527-9672.

Crowns: With a female-driven cast, this musical about fabulous hats is a springboard to an African American cultural journey. $20.50 and up. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827.

Pat Metheny: As part of his mentorship program, the award-winning jazz guitarist’s Side Eye tour provides up-and-coming musicians a platform to perform and grow. This portion features James Francies (piano/keyboard) and Joe Dyson (drums). $55-$100. 8 p.m. Sunday. Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Zedd: Multiplatinum, Grammy Award-winning artist-DJ-producer Zedd performs at a pool party at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. $30 and up. 11 a.m. Sunday. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7625.

We Will Not Be Erased! Engaging History to Empower Communities: This interactive presentation and discussion highlighting erased African American burial grounds features a talk by Dr. Antoinette Jackson of the University of South Florida; performances by Yuki Jackson and Battleground poets Nija and TJ, literary arts activities and refreshments. Free. 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday. Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center, 1101 E River Cove St., Tampa. 813-935-9402.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Skanska executive talks Tampa Bay construction and need for diversity

Skanska is involved in some of the largest development projects in Tampa Bay. The global construction firm is currently working on the University of South Florida’s Research Park, the renovation of the Tampa Convention Center and Imagine Clearwater. It’s also had a hand in the St. Petersburg Pier, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park and the expansion of Tampa International Airport’s main terminal.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Unisen Senior Living Summer Concert Series

Unisen hosts 2nd Annual Concert Under the Stars Series. Unisen Senior Living is hosting a spring concert series to give visitors a chance to experience their vibrant community. The concerts are free, but RSVPs are required to ensure there’s plenty of food and drinks for all. Embracing the truly...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Safety Harbor, FL
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Clearwater, FL
Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

5 Reasons You Should Be at the Florida State Fair

To celebrate the 118th year of state fair traditions, here are five reasons you should Find Your FUN at the. Reason #1: The FOOD! Deep-fried everything for as far as the eye can see. With over 200 food. vendors across the grounds, you can find everything from gourmet build your...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Mayor Jane Castor visits South Tampa, gets an earful

TAMPA — South Tampa residents have a well-earned reputation for civic activism. And Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has recently launched a monthly coffee tour to engage with residents where they live. On Wednesday, the second stop of the mayor’s citywide engagement effort got a jolt of South Tampa passion...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg’s American Stage addresses colorism in new play ‘School Girls’

ST. PETERSBURG — It’s Black History Month, and St. Petersburg’s American Stage is presenting a thought-provoking play centered on an all-Black, all-female story. School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play is playwright Jocelyn Bioh’s reaction to the 2011 Miss Ghana contest, in which Erica Nego, a biracial woman from Minnesota whose father was Ghanaian, won. Her win sparked a debate on colorism.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Our Experience is Your Peace of Mind at The Palms of Largo

Located in the heart of Pinellas County, The Palms of Largo is one of the most unique and exceptional senior living, health care and retirement campuses in the nation. Situated on the beautifully manicured grounds of the scenic, 95-acre campus are six different innovative communities. Together they serve a wide range of lifestyle preferences, continuing care needs and age groups.
LARGO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Pat Metheny
Person
Brandon Armstrong
Person
George Thorogood
Person
Zedd
Person
Sasha Farber
Person
Selwyn Birchwood
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Gleb Savchenko
Person
Iman Shumpert
Person
Stevie Nicks
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay news anchor Kelly Ring to retire after more than 30 years at WTVT

Kelly Ring, the award-winning co-anchor of Fox 13′s evening news, announced during the station’s 6 p.m. newscast that she is retiring after 37 years at the station. Ring first joined WTVT-Ch. 13 in 1985, when the station was a CBS affiliate. She went on to spend 21 years as co-anchor alongside John Wilson, who retired in 2014. Wilson was replaced by his son Mark Wilson, who is now co-anchor with Ring at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough hospitals to share $16.4 million in COVID aid

TAMPA — Three hospitals in Hillsborough County are poised to share $16.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan aid to expand COVID-19 treatment and mental health care. Proposed agreements with Tampa General Hospital, BayCare Health System’s St. Joseph’s Hospital-North and AdventHealth Carrollwood Hospital are scheduled to be considered Wednesday by Hillsborough County commissioners. The planned allocations are:
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Public Art#Art Installations#Tampa Bay Area#Florida State Fair#Army Of The Dead#Bone#Tbcgf Org#African American Museum
Tampa Bay Times

Cross-Bay Ferry lands $4.8 million U.S. grant

TAMPA — The proposed Cross-Bay Ferry route linking southern Hillsborough to MacDill Air Force Base just picked up a new fare — $4.8 million from the federal government for a new boat. U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, announced late Monday that the U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

First Lady Jill Biden coming to Tampa this week

First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Tampa, the White House announced Monday. On Thursday, she will travel to Tampa as well as Miami, according to the news release. Friday, she will be in Tampa again to visit Moffit Cancer Center. She will also go to the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-locka.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Tampa Bay Times

Eastbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway closed for crash

Drivers headed to Tampa from Pinellas County likely need to take the Gandy Bridge on Wednesday morning. That’s because the area’s two other bridges across Tampa Bay, the Howard Frankland and Courtney Campbell Causeway, both have significant lane closures that are backing traffic up. The Courtney Campbell Causeway...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tiger Bay honors two longtime Hillsborough political activists

Long-time Hillsborough County political influencers Peggy Land and April Schiff will receive the Tampa Tiger Bay Club’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards. The club annually honors one local Republican and one Democratic activist. Land, a Virginia native, grew up a Republican but has been a strong supporter of Democratic candidates...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Let’s look at housing as a social issue, not just an economic one | Letters

Some St. Petersburg city workers say they can’t afford their city | Feb. 13. As a community organizer, I have had the opportunity to hear many stories of my neighbors who have had disturbing housing experiences in St. Pete. They aren’t housing experts, but they know the problem intimately because they live it every day and can tell you that their leaders at the local and state level, in large part, haven’t come forward with a serious plan for affordable housing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy