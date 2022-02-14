‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 First Trailer: Netflix’s Blockbuster Romance Drama Turns Up the Heat in a Valentine’s Day Teaser

Keri Russell (The Americans, Felicity) has been tapped for the title role in The Diplomat, Netflix’s drama series created by Debora Cahn. Russell also will executive produce the series alongside Cahn and Janice Williams. In The Diplomat, whose order is for eight 50-minute episodes, in the midst of an international crisis, career diplomat Kate Wyler (Russell) lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future. Cahn serves as executive producer and showrunner under her overall deal with Netflix. The Diplomat is slated to film in the UK. For six seasons, Russell starred in the acclaimed FX series The Americans which earned her three Emmy nominations. She next stars in Cocaine Bear for director Elizabeth Banks and Extrapolations for director, writer and producer Scott Burns. Russell is repped by WME, The Burstein Company and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. More from Deadline'Blockbuster': Melissa Fumero Joins Randall Park In Netflix Video Store Comedy'Onyeka And The Academy Of The Sun': Will Smith & David Oyelowo To Produce Film Adaptation Of Upcoming Tọlá Okogwu Book For Netflix'The Power Of The Dog', 'Don't Look Up' See Oscar Noms Halo Effect On Netflix

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO