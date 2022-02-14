ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 First Trailer: Netflix’s Blockbuster Romance Drama Turns Up the Heat in a Valentine’s Day Teaser

By Kate Aurthur
Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has unveiled the trailer for Season 2 of “Bridgerton,” which became a phenomenon after its Christmas 2020 premiere. The trailer teases the much-anticipated romance between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and newcomer Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), which will be the centerpiece of the season — while also leaning hard into the...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Julie Andrews
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Collider

'Snowdrop' Trailer Reveals the Romance of Disney+'s First K-Drama Series

Netflix has been the pioneering platform when it comes to the rise in popularity of Korean Dramas in the west. One can easily see that with the massive recognition Squid Game got last year as well as the growing audience for the more recent zombie drama All of Us Are Dead, which has recently become the 5th most-watched non-English TV show while Squid Game still holds a solid 1st place. Now, Disney+ is attempting to rival that with its first Original Korean drama Snowdrop which has gotten a trailer to celebrate its release.
TV & VIDEOS
thesuffolkjournal.com

10 romance movies to watch this Valentine’s Day

To be completely honest, it takes a lot for me to finish a television series or even a movie. For some reason, I become bored with the plotlines and characters early on in the stories. That’s what makes this list even more special than just a regular top 10. The...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama
Deadline

‘Love Life’: HBO Max Boss On Potential Season 3 Of Anthology Series

Love Life already has secured its place in HBO Max history as WarnerMedia streamer’s first original scripted series, which premiered at launch on May 27, 2020. “And it did very well,” HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys noted, referring to the breakout performance of the romantic comedy anthology series, starring and executive produced by Anna Kendrick, which was quickly renewed for a second season just days after its debut. Season 2 shifted the focus from Kendrick’s Darby Carter to a new central character, William Jackson Harper’s Marcus Watkins, as he navigates dating in New York City. The season premiered...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Keri Russell To Headline Netflix’s Political Thriller Series ‘The Diplomat’

Keri Russell (The Americans, Felicity) has been tapped for the title role in The Diplomat, Netflix’s drama series created by Debora Cahn. Russell also will executive produce the series alongside Cahn and Janice Williams. In The Diplomat, whose order is for eight 50-minute episodes, in the midst of an international crisis, career diplomat Kate Wyler (Russell) lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future. Cahn serves as executive producer and showrunner under her overall deal with Netflix. The Diplomat is slated to film in the UK. For six seasons, Russell starred in the acclaimed FX series The Americans which earned her three Emmy nominations. She next stars in Cocaine Bear for director Elizabeth Banks and Extrapolations for director, writer and producer Scott Burns. Russell is repped by WME, The Burstein Company and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. More from Deadline'Blockbuster': Melissa Fumero Joins Randall Park In Netflix Video Store Comedy'Onyeka And The Academy Of The Sun': Will Smith & David Oyelowo To Produce Film Adaptation Of Upcoming Tọlá Okogwu Book For Netflix'The Power Of The Dog', 'Don't Look Up' See Oscar Noms Halo Effect On Netflix
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Pieces Of Her’ Trailer: Toni Collette Stars In A Mystery Mini-Series About Dangerous Deep Secrets Revealed

How well do we know the people in our lives, especially those we call family? The dramatic series “Pieces of Her” presents a woman struggling with her mother’s secrets. Based on the book by Karin Slaughter, the Netflix project hails from Minkie Spiro. The director has established herself as a prominent name in TV and streaming thanks to both American and British series. Her credits include episodes of “Call the Midwife,” “Barry,” “Better Call Saul,” “Jessica Jones,” and more recently “The Plot Against America.” Charlotte Stoudt is the showrunner on the series.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
Simplemost

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer Is Here, Narrated By Lady Whistledown

Like a simmering romance that builds tension, the creators of the wildly popular Netflix series “Bridgerton” have been keeping fans waiting quite some time for a look at season two. After more than a year since the announcement of the continuation of the story, viewers finally got a sneak peek at what to expect when the lush period piece returns this spring.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The 16 Best Romantic Valentine's Day Movies to Watch Right Now on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon, and Hulu

Happy Valentine's Day! If you're looking for the best romantic movies to watch right now in honor of the holiday, we've got you covered. Go buy some chocolate and roses and every heart-shaped item you can find and settle in to check out some of our recommendations. Our list includes sweeping classics like Casablanca and Titanic, sweet rom-coms like 10 Things I Hate About You and Valentine's Day, and dumb movies you can't help but love, like Fifty Shades of Grey and After We Collided. You'll find something to fall in love with here.
MOVIES
The Independent

Bridgerton season 2: Release date, cast and trailer – everything we know

After over a year of waiting, Bridgerton season two is finally in sight. The first season of the hit show arrived on Netflix on Christmas Day 2020, and proved to be one of the streaming giant’s most popular original series. The eight-part first season follows two high-society families as their daughters enter the competitive marriage market in Regency-era London.It stars Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings, who will not be returning in the latest series, and Phoebe Dynevor as debutant Daphne Bridgerton.Below is everything we know about the return of Bridgerton, from the release date to the...
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Best TV Medical Dramas, Ranked

What is it that draws us to medical dramas? Is it the sense of urgency whenever we’re hooked to watching doctors frantically try and save someone’s life? Are the smokey romances that spark up between co-workers?. Whatever the case is, medical dramas have been a reliable staple on...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy