Airplanes like this Aeronca 7AC Champ will get you where you want to go, just maybe not as quickly as you'd like. [Photo: Craig Kinzer]. Speed is a difficult topic. It unites and divides us. Pilots and nonpilots obsess over it, always asking how fast a given airplane can travel to whatever destination. We compare cruise speeds, time to climb, mixture-tweaking, and other tricks for squeezing out a few more knots. Sometimes it seems like we all wish we could arrive just a bit sooner.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO