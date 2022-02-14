ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Dilon Bartifay Convicted Of Killing Gregory Blair, Father Of Former Pitt Basketball Star

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdcOC_0eE5SO3J00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been convicted of killing the father of a former Pitt basketball star.

Following a three-day trial, Dilon Bartifay was convicted Monday of killing Gregory Blair in 2019.

Investigators said Bartifay and Blair, the father of Dejuan Blair, got into an argument on Center Street in Wilkinsburg. Bartifay then shot Blair and walked away. Blair died later at a hospital.

Bartifay is facing a mandatory sentence of life in prison. He’ll be formally sentenced on May 13.

Blair was 46 when he died. His son starred at Schenley High School and the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted by the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs in 2009. He played seven seasons in the NBA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

NBA Star's Dad Was Murdered In Pennsylvania

The father of NBA and University of Pittsburgh star DeJuan Blair, was murdered and his killer has been convicted, according to a release by the Allegheny County district attorney’s office on Monday.Posted by Greg Blairsr on Monday, December 3, 2012Blair’s father, Gregory Lamont Blair Sr., 45, of Pi…
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former College Basketball Star Killed In Highway Shooting

A former college basketball star was reportedly killed in a highway shooting in California earlier this weekend. Gene Ransom, one of the best players in California Golden Bears program history, has reportedly died at the age of 65. There was reportedly a shooting on Interstate 880 in Oakland on Friday...
OAKLAND, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found guilty in murder of Pitt, NBA star’s father

PITTSBURGH — A man has been found guilty in the murder of the father of University of Pittsburgh and NBA star DeJuan Blair. Gregory Blair Sr. was shot and killed in Wilkinsburg in November 2019 following an argument with Dilon Bartifay. An attorney said Blair confronted Bartifay because he believed Bartifay had harassed his friend while she waited for a Lyft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkinsburg, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Basketball
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Former Pitt WR Aaron Mathews Enters the USFL Draft Pool

The USFL is making a comeback in 2022, returning for the first time since 1986, and a former Pitt wide receiver has announced he’ll officially be a part of the pool of draft-eligible players. Aaron Mathews, a Pitt receiver from 2016-19, announced via Twitter that he will be in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former UFC Fighter Stipe Miocic Sworn In As Firefighter In Ohio

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What do you do when you retire from a career as one of the best Mixed Martial Arts fighters in the world? For one former champion, it means serving his community. Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was sworn in as a full-time firefighter in Westlake, Ohio. But this is nothing new for the Ohio native. Even while he was the reigning heavyweight champion, Miocic was a part-timer firefighter in two other suburbs in Cleveland. He told reporters he did it because he needed a career after he was done in the ring.
UFC
papreplive.com

Geoghegan: The Blairs living out father-son basketball journey together

WEST CHESTER >> Sitting all alone in the very last row, tucked in a corner high atop the stands at Hollinger Field House, Damien Blair never looked so out of place. Just steps away from his coaching office on the third floor, Blair has spent the better part of his adult life in Hollinger, first as a star player at West Chester University in the mid-1990s, and then since 2008 as the first African American head coach of the men’s program at his alma mater.
WEST CHESTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dejuan Blair
On3.com

Former Tennessee basketball star Tony White earns huge honor

Tony White was a standout college basketball player for from 1983-1987, scoring 2,219 career points while playing in 127 games during his time with the Volunteers. Because of the great success he had at UT, White is being inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in July, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.
NBA
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh ‘MAD DADS’ Working To Stop Youth Violence, Destructive Behaviors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, we’re highlighting a group of Pittsburgh dads on a mission to stop youth violence. They’re called Men Against Destruction-Defending Against Drugs and Social Disorders, best known as MAD DADS. “We consider ourselves surrogate dads in the community,” said George Spencer who is the president of MAD DADS locally and nationally. “There’s nowhere you could go that we’re not willing to come to because your life matters enough that if us showing up keeps you alive, here we come.” Dozens of dads are proudly decked out in green with diverse backgrounds, but one desire. “We look to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
46K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy