Being alone doesn't necessarily mean that one is lonely. Many individuals prefer the independence, personal space and fulfillment granted by solitude to the supposed security and commitment that comes with a marriage. Yet, society continues to push matrimony on women, drilling into girls from a very young age that no matter what they achieve in terms of their careers or life experiences, they will have ultimately failed as a woman without a ring on their finger and a child on their hip. Mexico-based artist Idalia Candelas set about challenging this notion a few years ago through her "Postmodern Loneliness" art series that depicts women who are content to be alone.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO