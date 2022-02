Murfreesboro, TN – Siegel Store, the school-based enterprise at Siegel High School, was among 461 school-based enterprises achieving Gold Certification for 2021-2022--the only Rutherford County School this school year--and will be recognized during DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, GA. A school-based enterprise (SBE) is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet the needs of the market. SBEs are managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate National Curriculum Standards in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO