Germany's Friedrich leads at two-man bobsled midpoint

Skiing in her first-ever Olympic downhill, Mikaela Shiffrin completed her run well off the pace in the event at the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Looking for a recap of Monday's events? We've got you covered.) In bitter cold conditions, Shiffrin finished nearly two seconds behind the leader, putting her temporarily in...
Watch: 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments. Super Bowl Sunday isn't the only sporting event with a champion. On Feb. 13, Team USA's Erin Jackson earned her very first Olympic medal after winning gold in the women's 500-meter speedskating race thanks to a speedy time of 37.04 seconds. If...
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
Team USA men’s hockey lost a heart-breaker in a shootout to Slovakia. Slovakia stunned the Americans in the final minute of regulation with a goal with a pulled goalie. The final was 3-2 for Slovakia, and the U.S. now looks back at missed power-play opportunities in the third period.
The 2022 Beijing Olympics are here, and they come just months after the Summer Games took place in August after being delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the United States is geared up and ready to compete in the Winter Olympics as they hope to once again come out of the event atop the medal count.
(BEIJING) — U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin on Tuesday came up empty handed in her fourth competition, placing 18th in the downhill skiing event, after wiping out in her first two races and finishing ninth in the super-G event. Shiffrin was expected to be a downhill contender, although the event...
Team USA has medals on the line in a number of events. In ice dance, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates enter the free dance in third and fourth place, respectively. France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2018 silver medalists, have the lead, followed by reigning world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia.
Ben Loomis has put together an Olympic Games to remember. He is one of the few U.S. Nordic Combined athletes who have posted top 20 performances in both the normal and large hill individual events during the past week in the Beijing Games. Enough to rest on one’s laurels?
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Clement Noel of France has won gold in the men's slalom in Beijing on Wednesday, skiing a blistering second run to take the top spot on the Olympic podium. Noel secured his first Olympic medal with a time of 1 minute 44.09 seconds, which was more than half a second faster than Austria's Johannes Strolz, who won the silver with a time 1 minute 44.7 seconds.
YANQING, China (February 14, 2022) – Frank Del Duca (Bethel, Maine) and Hakeem Abdul Saboor (Powhatan, Va.) are the top U.S. team in 15th place after the first two heats of the two-man bobsled Olympic competition. Hunter Church (Cadyville, N.Y.) and Charlie Volker (Fair Haven, N.J.) are in 28th place at the halfway point.
Sweden remained perfect and Canada found a way to win, plus other men's curling scores from around the ice in Session 8 of play Monday. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/mens-curling-session-8-denmark-picks-first-win-extra-ends.
Norway captured the men's team pursuit gold medal for the second straight Winter Olympics, the U.S. earned the bronze. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/norway-wins-gold-medal-mens-team-pursuit-us-earns-bronze.
YANQING, China — Watch the crash at full speed and then in slow motion to sort out which body parts were going in what direction. Think about the fact that it happened just 23 days earlier. It seems impossible that Sofia Goggia stood Tuesday in the frigid sun with an Olympic medal draped around her neck.
Norway’s Joergen Graabak rallied in the 10km cross-country race to win Olympic gold in the large hill/10km Nordic combined event. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/joergen-graabak-becomes-first-two-time-large-hill-10km-gold-medalist-olympic-history.
The Norway biathlete looked set to make the podium in the pursuit event, but she doubled over on the last run into the stadium. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/norways-tandrevold-leaving-olympics-after-biathlon-finish-line-collapse.
Team USA is hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29). Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/day-11-2022-winter-olympics-medal-count-update.
Germany is taking home all three medals after the two-man bobsled competition Tuesday. Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis, defending gold medalists, finished their fourth run at 59.52, for a combined time of 3:56.89, securing gold. Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer’s fourth run finished at 59.53 for a combined time of...
Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won gold in the 2022 Winter Olympics ice dance by the largest margin using the modern scoring system. After the two have competed sparingly through COVID, it's their nearly 20 years of skating together that carried them to the Promised Land. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/uncertain-times-papadakis-cizeron-rely-years-experience-reach-gold.
