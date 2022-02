JF Caron took part and won the first competition of this season, which is the 2022 Força Bruta. The competition was held on February 13th, 2022, in Cotia, Brazil. Caron dominated the field and won all three events. There were only four athletes in the competition, but they are some of the greatest in the world. Despite being a heavy favorite to win, it was not clear whether Caron will go all out, as he will compete at the Arnold Strongman Classic in less than a month from now. It is not a surprise to see him win, as he is 9x Canada’s Strongest Man and a Hummer Tire Deadlift World Record holder, which he set at the 2020 Shaw Classic.

