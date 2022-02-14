ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The City Where Most People Live Below the Poverty Line in Every State

By Michael B. Sauter
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4JC7_0eE5QwYF00 Globally, the World Bank predicts that the effects of the pandemic will have pushed somewhere between 88 million and 115 million people into extreme poverty some time this year. A number of Americans could certainly be among those falling into poverty this year, and in some parts of the country COVID-19 has had a larger impact. Even before the spread of COVID-19, parts of the country already struggled much more with poverty than the nation overall.

Many Americans owe months of back rent, and many still face an unstable job situation or ongoing unemployment. According to a survey conducted between late May and early June by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, 27% of Americans surveyed said that it was somewhat difficult or very difficult to afford their usual expenses.

To determine the county with the highest poverty rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the percentage of people who live below the poverty line from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. For reference, the U.S. Department of Health and Human services sets the official poverty threshold at an annual income of no more than approximately $26,000 for a family of four. It should be noted that there is one state.

People struggling with poverty can be found all over the country, but the places where poverty is especially common are concentrated in 14 states, primarily in the South. The state of Mississippi is home to 11 of the counties on this list.

While poverty rates do not correspond perfectly with median incomes, counties with lower poverty rates tend to have lower incomes. They of course also tend to have higher shares of residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, formerly known as food stamps.

Click here to see the city where the most people live below the poverty line in every state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDO0i_0eE5QwYF00

Alabama: Gadsden
> Poverty rate: 27.1% (Alabama: 16.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,390 (Alabama: 795,989)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 24.3% (Alabama: 14.0%)
> Median household income: $32,642 (Alabama: $50,536)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbAch_0eE5QwYF00

Alaska: Fairbanks
> Poverty rate: 11.0% (Alaska: 10.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 3,204 (Alaska: 76,933)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 10.4% (Alaska: 10.5%)
> Median household income: $62,602 (Alaska: $77,640)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZ5GU_0eE5QwYF00

Arizona: San Luis
> Poverty rate: 24.2% (Arizona: 15.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 7,566 (Arizona: 1,043,764)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 39.7% (Arizona: 11.1%)
> Median household income: $37,255 (Arizona: $58,945)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwYo0_0eE5QwYF00

Arkansas: Pine Bluff
> Poverty rate: 26.8% (Arkansas: 17.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 10,427 (Arkansas: 496,260)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 23.7% (Arkansas: 12.1%)
> Median household income: $34,723 (Arkansas: $47,597)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8QBU_0eE5QwYF00

California: Brawley
> Poverty rate: 33.8% (California: 13.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 8,785 (California: 5,149,742)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 27.8% (California: 8.9%)
> Median household income: $42,326 (California: $75,235)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqSC4_0eE5QwYF00

Colorado: Pueblo
> Poverty rate: 23.5% (Colorado: 10.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 25,162 (Colorado: 565,873)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 23.2% (Colorado: 7.5%)
> Median household income: $40,450 (Colorado: $72,331)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9s5n_0eE5QwYF00

Connecticut: Hartford
> Poverty rate: 28.1% (Connecticut: 9.9%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 32,801 (Connecticut: 344,146)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 38.8% (Connecticut: 11.9%)
> Median household income: $36,278 (Connecticut: $78,444)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gseSo_0eE5QwYF00

Delaware: Wilmington
> Poverty rate: 26.0% (Delaware: 11.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 17,675 (Delaware: 109,400)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 22.6% (Delaware: 10.9%)
> Median household income: $45,032 (Delaware: $68,287)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7lnv_0eE5QwYF00

Florida: Immokalee
> Poverty rate: 37.4% (Florida: 14.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,846 (Florida: 2,870,487)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 39.3% (Florida: 13.6%)
> Median household income: $30,885 (Florida: $55,660)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sfaQE_0eE5QwYF00

Georgia: Valdosta
> Poverty rate: 32.2% (Georgia: 15.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 17,394 (Georgia: 1,528,558)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 23.9% (Georgia: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $32,595 (Georgia: $58,700)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMeWa_0eE5QwYF00

Hawaii: Hilo
> Poverty rate: 17.1% (Hawaii: 9.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 7,522 (Hawaii: 130,649)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 22.0% (Hawaii: 10.8%)
> Median household income: $63,283 (Hawaii: $81,275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QsFfr_0eE5QwYF00

Idaho: Pocatello
> Poverty rate: 18.5% (Idaho: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,948 (Idaho: 221,256)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 15.3% (Idaho: 9.8%)
> Median household income: $46,617 (Idaho: $55,785)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ge7AS_0eE5QwYF00

Illinois: East St. Louis
> Poverty rate: 33.4% (Illinois: 12.5%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 8,840 (Illinois: 1,557,873)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 43.3% (Illinois: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $24,343 (Illinois: $65,886)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KbTKl_0eE5QwYF00

Indiana: East Chicago
> Poverty rate: 32.3% (Indiana: 13.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,061 (Indiana: 867,996)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 30.7% (Indiana: 9.8%)
> Median household income: $32,839 (Indiana: $56,303)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5Rk5_0eE5QwYF00

Iowa: Cedar Falls
> Poverty rate: 18.0% (Iowa: 11.5%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 6,667 (Iowa: 348,122)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 7.6% (Iowa: 10.2%)
> Median household income: $61,420 (Iowa: $60,523)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zk4bC_0eE5QwYF00

Kansas: Lawrence
> Poverty rate: 20.7% (Kansas: 12.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 18,426 (Kansas: 337,739)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 6.5% (Kansas: 7.5%)
> Median household income: $53,639 (Kansas: $59,597)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJjQK_0eE5QwYF00

Kentucky: Richmond
> Poverty rate: 30.3% (Kentucky: 17.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,250 (Kentucky: 747,010)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 18.5% (Kentucky: 14.0%)
> Median household income: $36,302 (Kentucky: $50,589)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7yQP_0eE5QwYF00

Louisiana: Monroe
> Poverty rate: 36.8% (Louisiana: 19.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 16,507 (Louisiana: 871,467)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 27.2% (Louisiana: 15.4%)
> Median household income: $30,438 (Louisiana: $49,469)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27QzVE_0eE5QwYF00

Maine: Bangor
> Poverty rate: 18.9% (Maine: 11.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 5,708 (Maine: 153,131)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 19.1% (Maine: 13.5%)
> Median household income: $46,625 (Maine: $57,918)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21kxH1_0eE5QwYF00

Maryland: Hagerstown
> Poverty rate: 25.7% (Maryland: 9.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 10,116 (Maryland: 539,991)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 30.0% (Maryland: 10.2%)
> Median household income: $40,800 (Maryland: $84,805)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JI6ku_0eE5QwYF00

Massachusetts: Holyoke
> Poverty rate: 29.3% (Massachusetts: 10.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 11,471 (Massachusetts: 680,962)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 33.6% (Massachusetts: 11.7%)
> Median household income: $40,769 (Massachusetts: $81,215)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0uM6_0eE5QwYF00

Michigan: Flint
> Poverty rate: 38.8% (Michigan: 14.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 36,655 (Michigan: 1,398,527)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 41.6% (Michigan: 13.3%)
> Median household income: $28,834 (Michigan: $57,144)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkuT7_0eE5QwYF00

Minnesota: St. Cloud
> Poverty rate: 22.5% (Minnesota: 9.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 14,307 (Minnesota: 526,065)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 14.8% (Minnesota: 7.9%)
> Median household income: $49,135 (Minnesota: $71,306)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5Pxy_0eE5QwYF00

Mississippi: Greenville
> Poverty rate: 37.3% (Mississippi: 20.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 11,234 (Mississippi: 585,786)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 31.4% (Mississippi: 15.4%)
> Median household income: $27,025 (Mississippi: $45,081)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7QkG_0eE5QwYF00

Missouri: Cape Girardeau
> Poverty rate: 23.0% (Missouri: 13.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 8,455 (Missouri: 810,045)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 11.2% (Missouri: 11.1%)
> Median household income: $45,733 (Missouri: $55,461)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4hX4_0eE5QwYF00

Montana: Bozeman
> Poverty rate: 17.8% (Montana: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 7,687 (Montana: 134,605)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.1% (Montana: 9.2%)
> Median household income: $55,569 (Montana: $54,970)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243wCz_0eE5QwYF00

Nebraska: Kearney
> Poverty rate: 16.7% (Nebraska: 11.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 5,222 (Nebraska: 206,579)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 8.3% (Nebraska: 8.3%)
> Median household income: $57,064 (Nebraska: $61,439)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ymMxk_0eE5QwYF00

Nevada: Sunrise Manor
> Poverty rate: 21.4% (Nevada: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 41,308 (Nevada: 384,690)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 23.4% (Nevada: 11.8%)
> Median household income: $43,241 (Nevada: $60,365)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pB32X_0eE5QwYF00

New Hampshire: Manchester
> Poverty rate: 14.1% (New Hampshire: 7.6%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 15,399 (New Hampshire: 98,682)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 13.5% (New Hampshire: 6.9%)
> Median household income: $60,711 (New Hampshire: $76,768)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJRDY_0eE5QwYF00

New Jersey: Atlantic City
> Poverty rate: 37.1% (New Jersey: 10.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 13,999 (New Jersey: 869,081)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 32.3% (New Jersey: 8.7%)
> Median household income: $29,232 (New Jersey: $82,545)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhXQu_0eE5QwYF00

New Mexico: Las Cruces
> Poverty rate: 23.6% (New Mexico: 19.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 23,611 (New Mexico: 392,065)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 22.4% (New Mexico: 17.2%)
> Median household income: $43,022 (New Mexico: $49,754)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJsi9_0eE5QwYF00

New York: Binghamton
> Poverty rate: 32.6% (New York: 14.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 14,165 (New York: 2,681,277)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 28.2% (New York: 14.7%)
> Median household income: $34,487 (New York: $68,486)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqGp0_0eE5QwYF00

North Carolina: Goldsboro
> Poverty rate: 26.1% (North Carolina: 14.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 8,540 (North Carolina: 1,467,591)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 25.6% (North Carolina: 12.6%)
> Median household income: $34,083 (North Carolina: $54,602)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBdVE_0eE5QwYF00

North Dakota: Grand Forks
> Poverty rate: 18.5% (North Dakota: 10.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,790 (North Dakota: 78,198)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 9.0% (North Dakota: 6.7%)
> Median household income: $50,076 (North Dakota: $64,894)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dzxs4_0eE5QwYF00

Ohio: Youngstown
> Poverty rate: 35.2% (Ohio: 14.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 21,382 (Ohio: 1,588,343)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 36.7% (Ohio: 13.1%)
> Median household income: $28,822 (Ohio: $56,602)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5YXu_0eE5QwYF00

Oklahoma: Muskogee
> Poverty rate: 24.6% (Oklahoma: 15.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 8,934 (Oklahoma: 598,373)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 25.2% (Oklahoma: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $38,194 (Oklahoma: $52,919)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5Jti_0eE5QwYF00

Oregon: Eugene
> Poverty rate: 20.4% (Oregon: 13.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 33,141 (Oregon: 533,527)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.3% (Oregon: 15.8%)
> Median household income: $50,962 (Oregon: $62,818)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380gNS_0eE5QwYF00

Pennsylvania: Reading
> Poverty rate: 32.7% (Pennsylvania: 12.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 28,049 (Pennsylvania: 1,539,183)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 42.4% (Pennsylvania: 13.3%)
> Median household income: $32,176 (Pennsylvania: $61,744)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14UqA2_0eE5QwYF00

Rhode Island: Providence
> Poverty rate: 25.5% (Rhode Island: 12.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 42,165 (Rhode Island: 125,826)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 31.6% (Rhode Island: 15.3%)
> Median household income: $45,610 (Rhode Island: $67,167)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qMQM_0eE5QwYF00

South Carolina: Spartanburg
> Poverty rate: 23.3% (South Carolina: 15.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 8,172 (South Carolina: 741,650)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 20.6% (South Carolina: 12.3%)
> Median household income: $40,053 (South Carolina: $53,199)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aI7Je_0eE5QwYF00

South Dakota: Rapid City
> Poverty rate: 16.2% (South Dakota: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 11,787 (South Dakota: 110,553)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 11.8% (South Dakota: 9.2%)
> Median household income: $52,351 (South Dakota: $58,275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e33Rp_0eE5QwYF00

Tennessee: Morristown
> Poverty rate: 26.6% (Tennessee: 15.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 7,653 (Tennessee: 996,930)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 22.1% (Tennessee: 13.6%)
> Median household income: $32,193 (Tennessee: $53,320)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSjX9_0eE5QwYF00

Texas: Kingsville
> Poverty rate: 29.8% (Texas: 14.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 7,108 (Texas: 4,072,194)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 18.5% (Texas: 11.8%)
> Median household income: $42,452 (Texas: $61,874)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8kuY_0eE5QwYF00

Utah: Cedar City
> Poverty rate: 20.3% (Utah: 9.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 6,431 (Utah: 298,537)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 10.2% (Utah: 6.7%)
> Median household income: $48,346 (Utah: $71,621)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLu78_0eE5QwYF00

Vermont: No eligible cities
> Poverty rate: N/A (Vermont: 10.9%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: N/A (Vermont: 65,652)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: N/A (Vermont: 11.3%)
> Median household income: N/A (Vermont: $61,973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwM5A_0eE5QwYF00

Virginia: Charlottesville
> Poverty rate: 24.1% (Virginia: 10.6%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 10,645 (Virginia: 865,691)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 8.9% (Virginia: 8.2%)
> Median household income: $59,471 (Virginia: $74,222)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGWxQ_0eE5QwYF00

Washington: Bellingham
> Poverty rate: 20.8% (Washington: 10.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 17,515 (Washington: 785,244)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 13.3% (Washington: 11.9%)
> Median household income: $53,396 (Washington: $73,775)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wiCIg_0eE5QwYF00

West Virginia: Huntington
> Poverty rate: 32.3% (West Virginia: 17.6%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 14,146 (West Virginia: 310,044)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 22.1% (West Virginia: 16.8%)
> Median household income: $31,162 (West Virginia: $46,711)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAv09_0eE5QwYF00

Wisconsin: Milwaukee
> Poverty rate: 25.4% (Wisconsin: 11.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 146,980 (Wisconsin: 639,160)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 26.6% (Wisconsin: 10.8%)
> Median household income: $41,838 (Wisconsin: $61,747)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lrCox_0eE5QwYF00

Wyoming: Gillette
> Poverty rate: 14.3% (Wyoming: 11.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,613 (Wyoming: 62,257)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.9% (Wyoming: 5.4%)
> Median household income: $79,789 (Wyoming: $64,049)

Community Policy