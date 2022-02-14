Henderson Police investigate shooting on Oak Street

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the 1400 block of Oak Street around midnight on Monday.

Henderson Police were responded to a hospital’s report of a patient with a gunshot wound. The condition of the patient is not currently known.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-836-1295.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).