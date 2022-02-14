Jurassic World Dominion Trailer Brings Back The Old And The New

If there was any fault to be had in the original attempt at creating a live-action adaptation of Firestarter, it was that the technology simply wasn’t there yet since back in those days the story was still fun to watch, but the overall effects left a bit to be desired. One big hope is that in the new, upgraded version that’s going to be headed to theaters eventually, the acting will match the effects. From the trailer, it appears as though this might actually happen, but one has to be careful what they believe about a movie from the trailer since as it’s been proven time and time again, the best parts of the movie can be shown in the trailer, and far too often this is what happens. Taking a look at this trailer however it’s not too difficult to think that the acting will be solid and the movie will follow along, or vice versa, since it would appear that the original story is being kept to as much as possible. This was the case with It when it came out as well, at least in part, and the unfortunate end is what became of it. In this case, Charlie’s story does not have a perfect ending, especially since there’s no way to know what this remake will offer.

