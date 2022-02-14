NYPD to target ‘trigger-pullers’ as part of 90-day plan to curb gun violence

The "2022 Crime Plan" lays out the department's objectives to tackle "crime, fear, and disorder." BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

The NYPD is targeting “trigger-pullers” and shooting hotspots in its crackdown on gun violence, according to a detailed 90-day crime plan exclusively obtained by The Post Monday.

The “2022 Crime Plan” lays out the department’s objectives to tackle “crime, fear, and disorder” across New York City in the first three months of 2022.

At the top of the list is reducing the number of shootings compared to last year by focusing on the suspects and neighborhoods responsible for driving up the city’s gun violence rate, the internal memo said.

Trigger-pullers from last year who have been involved in multiple and recent incidents will now be included on a list so all units are aware of the offenders in their areas, according to the crime plan.

“These ‘trigger-pullers’ are responsible for a disproportionate share of the violence in the city and are the main drivers of violence in the area,” the memo noted.

The memo also directs more patrols in areas with high rates of gun violence.

“Patrol deployment must be heavily directed to hotspots of gun violence,” the memo said.

“The Department is averaging less than four directed patrols/community visits per week at the top 100 blocks for gun violence. Most of those directed patrols are not at relevant days and times,” the crime plan added.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has vowed to tackle the city’s surging crime rates.

“While directed patrols are an imperfect measure of ‘engagement,’ they tell us

whether we are spending discretionary time in violence-prone areas. We are not. This

must change immediately.”

The plan calls for “tightly-managed saturation patrols” in areas where gun violence is heavy.

Mayor Eric Adams and his NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell have repeatedly vowed to tackle the city’s surging crime rates — with a specific focus on getting gun-toting criminals off the streets.

New York City local elected officials along with gun violence activist groups held a press conference at the Burger King in Spanish Harlem where 19-year-old Kristal Bayron Nieves was shot and killed, January 9, 2022.

There have been 118 shooting incidents so far this year — a 30 percent increase from the same period last year, the latest NYPD crime statistics show.

Under the NYPD’s plan, the Gun Violence Strategies Partnership will enhance all probes and prosecutions of “high value offenders.”

Precincts that had 10 or more shooting incidents last year must now provide a detailed plan as to how they’ll reduce gun violence in their commands to supplement annual crime reports.

The NYPD is targeting “trigger-pullers” and shooting hotspots.

“The plan should include an analysis of the people, places, and conflicts that contributed to their gun violence and a precinct plan to address it,” the memo said.

Detective boroughs will also be required under the plan to submit a list of active criminal group conflicts in their areas and a list of incidents tied to those conflicts.

Keeping public transport and key commercial districts safe are also among the NYPD’s top priorities — with a specific “Midtown Initiative” being put in place, according to the crime plan.

An anti-violence community group called Speak Peace Forward at the scene where an off-duty NYPD officer was shot on February 5, 2022.

Cracking down on felony assaults and reversing the surging robbery and overall assault trends in Midtown will be the focus of the initiative.

“The goals should center on reducing crime and disorder in Midtown,” the memo said, adding the area was often the first stop for tourists and was “emblematic of the city’s success and safety.”

The first month of 2022 recorded a 38.5 percent increase in nearly all major crime categories — rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and car thefts — in a return to pre-pandemic levels, according to data released earlier this month.

Mayor Eric Adams speaks to the press at City Hall about gun violence in New York City.

The crime plan also calls for enhancing transit safety amid a recent spate of subway attacks and shoves.

“Transit deployment should be based on peak ridership times and stations (to reduce fear), high crime stations, high crime per rider stations, and day-to-day complaints such as swiper conditions or public drug use,” the memo said.

The NYPD’s new 90-day crime plan focuses on:

Reducing the number of shootings compared to 2021 by targeting “trigger-pullers” and deploying to areas where gun violence is most rampant.

Protecting quality of life in neighborhoods through “proactive policing” to address crime, fear and disorder in shared public spaces like parks and sidewalks.

Public transport safety by boosting deployment of transit cops during peak hours to high-crime stations to help “reduce fear” among commuters.