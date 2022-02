The California Highway Patrol is reporting as of 5:10 am, all lanes in the northbound direction of the Antioch Bridge are now open. Just before 1:00 am Monday, a head-on traffic crash shut down traffic on the Sacramento County side of the bridge. Serious injuries were reported. Multiple agencies responded to the incident which by 1:13 am said this was a head-on crash and a SIGALERT was issued.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO