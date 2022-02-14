ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel shows are leaving Netflix and could be headed to Disney+

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has confirmed that many Marvel shows including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist are leaving the streaming service. Because of that, it seems likely they could be heading to Disney+. Late last week, it was announced that many Marvel TV shows would be leaving Netflix at the end...

