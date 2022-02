Dying Light 2: Staying Human revamps how gear and armour is utilised when it comes to boosting your strength and stats, adding a lot of choice and variation in the process. Dying Light 2’s gear is split into multiple sets, with each one focusing on how you want to specialise. They could help you with tanking damage, dealing damage from range, healing and boosting your survivability, and much more. On top of that, most gear pieces can be found at different rarities, whether it be rare, unique, or artifact level. Because of this system, there aren’t necessarily specific pieces of gear that you should keep an eye out for.

