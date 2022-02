A frequently cited statistic is that nearly 1 in 5 healthcare workers have quit their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an October 2021 Morning Consult report. But that doesn't necessarily mean 1 in 5 healthcare workers left the healthcare industry altogether, according to Altarum Institute Senior Economist Ani Turner. When looking at the national numbers, based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the overall healthcare workforce is only down 2.7 percent from February 2020, she told Becker's.

