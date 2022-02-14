ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not So Ordinary Love Stories & “In Her Defense” with Amy Impellizzeri

Cover picture for the articleAuthor and podcast host Amy Impellizzeri joins us to share her picks for some not so ordinary love stories, perfect for...

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Love Story, Chapter 2

Married at 17, three babies by 24. But in her early 40’s she found herself divorced against her will, her house empty of a husband and children, nothing left of value but memories. She moved to a West Monroe trailer park, bought it, kept teaching school, started over, a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Harper's Bazaar

Marriage Skepticism: A Love Story

I was insulted when the man I’d later marry told me early in our relationship that he dreamed we got hitched in an Elvis Presley wedding chapel in Las Vegas at my insistence. It wasn’t the venue I despised, but the idea of marriage itself. His dream came soon after I told him that I never intended to wed. I didn’t intend to tie myself to someone who I would inevitably come to loathe, I’d said, impressed by my own fatalism. I needed to be able to leave when the relationship palled. Max didn’t try to dissuade me but said he thought it would be unimaginably sad to consign oneself to spending a life moving from one not particularly meaningful relationship to another. Usually I enjoyed sparring with suitors on the subject of marriage, but I pondered this and didn’t find an easy rebuttal. Like mine, Max’s parents were divorced. But while my parents’ divorce had been a relief, Max wished his family had stayed intact. I found his longing endearing but also misguided and intensely naïve.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
sixtyandme.com

Your Love Story – Be a Friend

This is the second of three articles to help us create more love in life. A life filled with love vibes will help keep you healthy and happy. Spread the love. We are all familiar with the adage, “If you want a friend, be a friend.” I am living proof that it is true! The second step I took on my journey into love was to mindfully nurture and expand my circle of woman-friends. Remember, this is after spending time learning to love me… the real me.
RECIPES
theprospectordaily.com

Pandemic Love: a love story for the times

The pandemic may have changed the dating scene forever. It has put many young adults’ love lives on hold. Without enough feelings of love and intimacy during the pandemic, it has potentially made many students feel depressed and lonely. For young people, it seems to be a challenge to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
#In Her Defense
KELOLAND TV

A local lasting love story

From the moment the bride takes that first step down the aisle, all the marital advice the couple has received goes out the window. Now, it’s just he and she doing all they can to live happily ever after. Neither the bride, nor the groom, or even those witnessing their declaration of love, have any idea whether their marriage will last, or how long they will live in wedded bliss.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Teen Vogue

First Love Stories: 8 People Share What Their First Love Felt Like

Everyone says you'll never forget your first love, and it's absolutely true. There's nothing like the feeling of falling in love, and the first time you feel that spark, you're changed for good. It's sort of an indescribable thing — everyone has a different first love experience, but the essence of it is the same. People talk about magic, about fire, about everything falling into place.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fox 59

Love stories for February

Kirsten Weaver, teen programming specialist with the Indianapolis Public Library, stops by Indy Now to share some great love stories for those looking to curl up with a new book this February. One of her recommendations is even set in Indiana and written by a local author. Watch above and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
US Magazine

‘Love Is Blind’ Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together and Who Broke Up?

Forming a connection! Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that finding The One on screen wasn’t as simple as it may have seemed.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
guitargirlmag.com

Budding Australian Artist Lily Grace Is Lending Her Contemporary Country Sound to a Modern Love Story in Her Debut US Release

NASHVILLE, TENN. – Budding Australian contemporary country artist and current Tamworth Songwriters Association Awards Winner Lily Grace takes a classic Romeo and Juliet story and gives it a modern twist with her new release, The Two Of Us Meet. This song is available on all digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and officially on country radio. Prior to the release, the song landed in the Top 5 on PlayMPE’s most downloaded country singles, putting her in the same category with Kenny Chesney, Ryan Hurd and others. You can also watch the official music video which is now released HERE.
MUSIC
Mitchellrepublic.com

Sermonette: The greatest love story

This past week was Valentine’s Day, a day set aside to express how much we love each other. I often wonder if that means the rest of the year we don’t have to love one another. It reminds us of the oath in a courtroom to tell the truth when you take the stand to testify. Does that mean you aren’t expected to tell the truth when you are not under oath?
RELIGION
Upworthy

An 1889 magazine asked women why they were spinsters. Their responses are hilariously badass.

Historian Dr. Bob Nicholson—who runs a blog called The Digital Victorianist—was studying an 1889 edition of Tit-Bits Magazine a few years ago when he stumbled upon an interesting segment titled "The Spinsters' Prize." It was a competition that offered a reward to unmarried women who could provide the best answer as to why they were yet to find themselves a husband. The page-full of responses published on April 27, 1889, made one thing abundantly clear: women in Victorian England had a badass sense of humor.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hobokengirl.com

Self-Love Is the Best Love – Be Your Own Valentine

As Valentine’s Day nears, there is often a dichotomy of feelings: many are filled with joy, love, and warmth as they remember their romantic relationship, gal pals, family, and friends. Others may dread this “Hallmark holiday” because of the aforementioned relationships, or lack thereof. This holiday can...
HOBOKEN, NJ
nwestiowa.com

An Okoboji love story

Paige and John Vaubel celebrate their wedding twice. Not many couples can say that they got married twice. But John and Paige Vaubel did just that. The young couple were legally married on Aug. 21, 2020, in a small intimate ceremony and then got to have a big bash and recite their vows again exactly one year later on Aug. 21, 2021.
OKOBOJI, IA
Entertainment Weekly

Lucy and Desi documentary from Amy Poehler offers fans the real love story behind I Love Lucy

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are the toast of Hollywood once again. The lovefest for I Love Lucy continues with Amy Poehler's documentary Lucy and Desi, coming to Amazon Prime Video March 4. On the heels of last fall's Being the Ricardos and TCM podcast The Plot Thickens: Lucy, Lucy and Desi adds another layer to the story behind one of Hollywood's most famous couples.
MOVIES
richmond.edu

The graduates: A Spider love story

He was a football star, and she was a cheerleader. James Michael Mahoney and Diana Blackburn fell in love on campus and had their first kiss outside of South Court in 1973. “That's how it started,” Mahoney said. “And, it just blossomed from there.”. They went to Villa...
RICHMOND, VA
mykdkd.com

Clinton Cardinal Love Stories

Next Monday, in honor of Valentine’s Day, the Clinton School District will be sharing Clinton Cardinal love stories!. If you are an alumni of the Clinton School District and you met your Valentine while a student in the Clinton School District, they’d love to hear from you!. If...
LIFESTYLE

