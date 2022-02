Lala Kent is one of the blunter TV personalities on the Bravo network. She says whatever she’s thinking or feeling in the moment on Vanderpump Rules, even if it doesn’t appear that it'll age too well. And it seems that remains even when the cameras aren't rolling. Whether she’s shading her ex with vibrator ads on Insta or dismissing her co-stars’ poor ideas of friendship in the press, Kent continues to shock spectators with her frankness. Lately, the reality star has gotten very real about salary negotiations and how the show in fact “rewards” her.

