Bottega Liquid Metals Venetian Gold Prosecco DOC NV Review. When you see a gleaming gold-covered bottle of bubbly you would hope that the liquid inside matches that baller vibe. And here it absolutely does. Worthy of its golden sheen, this Prosecco is mineral-driven with a creamy vibe. You may be reminded of fennel and some citrus. It’s a baller look and feel with a baller taste. If you're Mimosa-ing (it’s also great on its own) this is the wine where you drop some OJ into the bubbles not the other way around.

DRINKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO