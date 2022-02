AMD first announced its intentions to acquire Xilinx back in late 2020, around the same time Nvidia started the ARM acquisition. Unlike Nvidia, however, AMD managed to obtain all the necessary green lights, especially from the Chinese government, as Team Red just finalized the acquisition of Xilinx, and this would allow the company to greatly expand its presence in the datacenter market. The first AMD products to combine Xilinx’s bleeding edge technologies are now expected to release in 2023.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO