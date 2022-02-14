Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: MBII) increased by 15.52% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: MBII) increased by 15.52% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to a new agreement between Pro Farm Technologies, a subsidiary of Marrone Bio Innovations, and Corteva Agriscience (NYSE: CTVA). And under the agreement, Corteva will be the exclusive European distributor for Kinsidro Grow, a novel, foliar bionutrient that delivers key nutrients resulting in increased plant vigor.

INDUSTRY ・ 19 HOURS AGO