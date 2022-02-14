2-14-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 1

Mark Zuckerberg has issued a reminder – and an apparent warning – to users of Facebook messenger who screenshot their chats. The Facebook founder and CEO of parent company Meta said in a post on Friday that an update to messenger would notify users if their chat has been screen-shot by another person. “New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message,” Mr Zuckerberg wrote along with a screenshot of a conversation with his wife, Priscilla Chan.“We’re also adding GIFs, stickers, and reactions to encrypted chats too,” he added....
Comments / 0