FICO ranks at the top on the overall Mid-Size Employers list and on the IT, Internet, Software & Services category. FICO, a leading applied analytics company, announced that it holds a leading position in Forbes Magazine’s America’s Best Employers survey for the second year in a row – #2/500 on the overall Top Mid-Size Employers list and #1/38 in the IT, Internet, Software & Services Industry list. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Ranking the 500 companies, the recognition is calculated by an anonymized survey based entirely on employee satisfaction.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO