The stock price of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell by over 13% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell by over 13% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Ericsson yesterday saying that an internal investigation in 2019 had found serious breaches of compliance rules in Iraq, including evidence of corruption-related misconduct and the improper use of consultants and sales agents.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO