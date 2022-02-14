5 Things To Know About Carolina Herrera’s “Wow” Collection

New York Fashion Week is back with new collections, new faces and new trends to watch. One time-honored tradition that has remained consistent this year is the shoe collaborations. Designers and footwear brands partnered up to create new shoe collabs for the new collections, many of which can be seen at the runway shows. Jason Wu, Tombogo and Maisie Wilen are among those who worked with footwear brands for fall ’22. Ranging from athletic styles to towering pumps, and from industry veterans like Jason Wu to newer designers like Maisie Wilen, the new shoes from a handful of collections have proved the...

