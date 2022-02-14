ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian truckers blockade: It's the mandates, stupid | Reagan

By Michael Reagan
 2 days ago
It’s not masks that those rebel Canadian truckers are against.

It’s not the COVID vaccines or boosters one, two and three, either.

The truckers (who reportedly are 90% vaxxed) and millions of like-minded citizens in the democracies of North America and Europe who are blocking highways and marching in the streets are protesting mandates.

They’ve finally risen up in anger after two years of being forced by their governments and flip-flopping public health bureaucrats to wear masks indoors and outdoors, even when it made no scientific, medical or common sense.

Blue State politicians and their liberal media glee club can’t — or won’t — get it through their thick, authoritarian, partisan skulls that being against mandates is different from being against masks or vaccines.

The Democrats have spent the last year bashing and shaming anyone opposed to mask or vaccine mandates, vilifying them as insurrectionists, terrorists and anti-vaxxers.

Even worse, they’ve accused them of all being Trump voters.

But the rebellious truckers in Ottawa and the angry parents who disrupted the traditional morgue-like atmosphere of school board meetings in Virginia are not insurrectionists.

They’re freedom fighters.

Many of them are the same “essential workers” who stayed on their jobs through the first year of the pandemic and kept our government-crippled economy from completely going down the drain.

The truckers, cops, health workers and a lot of other sensible vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans from flyover country who are protesting don’t belong to the laptop class.

They haven’t been able to work from home in their PJs for two years. In millions of cases, they weren’t able to work at all.

It’s no wonder that the frustration and anger of workers over forced vaccinations has boiled over into the streets.

Everything our politicians and their public health experts did or told us to do to “flatten the curve” or defeat the virus didn’t work.

Not the masking, not the social distancing, not the hand-washing. Not the lockdowns. Not the school closings. Not the mass testing.

The new and advanced vaccine we were promised would save humankind from extinction and return our lives to normal by last fall turned out to be a bust — and a danger.

The vaccines not only don’t protect you from getting the virus or transmitting it, the data shows that a very small percentage of people who get vaxxed have had serious adverse reactions.

None of these limitations of the vaccines is new.

We’ve known for a long time that masks are virtually useless against COVID and the vaccines are not the miracle jab Dr. Fauci and the Biden gang built them up to be.

Even the Democrats and their parrots in the media now realize it’s time to surrender in the botched war on COVID, but it’s not because the science or the data has changed.

It’s because the politics of COVID has changed — in the last week.

Democrats in Blue States now are falling all over each other calling for the end of mask mandates because they realize a majority of Americans have had enough of the failed Fauci-Biden campaign.

It’s time to conduct the sensible COVID policy we should have conducted in the first place: focusing on helping the vulnerable and letting the rest of us get on with our lives.

That means kids under 15 should not be forced to be vaccinated, masked, used as medical guinea pigs or allowed to be political props in photo ops for phonies like Stacy Abrams.

In other words, we Americans have suffered enough. No more mandates of any kind. Better yet, “Let’s go mandates.”

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com and follow @reaganworld on Twitter.

