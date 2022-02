Earlier this month, a small Twitter spat erupted between mystery writer Don Winslow and Tessa Duvall, an investigative reporter with the Louisville Courier-Journal. Winslow, well known as a liberal activist, kicked it off by tweeting “The two senators from Kentucky are the reasons all jokes about Kentucky are completely valid,” along with a photo of Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell – both Republicans. The punchline is, of course, that by electing conservatives Kentucky deserves ridicule.

