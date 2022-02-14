Murder trial begins in 2020 shooting death

Gatling

Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of a Wilson teen accused in a 78-year-old man’s June 2020 shooting death.

Alin J. Gatling, 19, is standing trial in Wilson County Superior Court this week in the killing of Donald G. Aycock of Wilson.

Gatling is charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty and will claim self-defense.

Gatling’s attorney is Damian Tucker of Hester & Tucker in Rocky Mount.

Wilson police officers found Aycock dead from a gunshot wound on June 28, 2020, after responding to a 4:56 p.m. shooting on the 100 block of Randolph Street.

Police later charged three teens in connection to the shooting. Dalashon Rayontay Davis and Kieth La’Velle Johnson, both 19 at the time of their arrest, were initially charged with acting as an accessory after the fact to felony murder and felony obstruction of justice. Police also charged Demetrius I. Shaw, then 21 years old, with acting as an accessory after the fact to felony murder.

Wilson County Assistant District Attorney Joel Stadiem indicated in court Monday that all three have pleaded guilty to lesser charges and are expected to testify in Gatling’s trial.

The state and the defense spent most of the day Monday questioning potential jurors.

Superior Court Judge William “Bill” Wolfe is presiding over the trial.