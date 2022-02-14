ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congresswoman Miller sponsors ‘Girls In Sports’ Act

By Harper Emch
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller announced her co-sponsorship of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act today, February 14, 2022.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act is designed to make sure that women and girls are allowed a fair playing field in competitive sports by ensuring that school athletics comply with the Title IX recognition of a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.

On Friday, February 14, 2022, Congresswoman Miller attended a Princeton High School versus Greenbrier East High School girls basketball game in Princeton. Greenbrier East, coached by Governor Jim Justice would lose the game 48-39.

“I was happy to cheer on both of these southern West Virginia teams during tonight’s game. Sports can teach athletes the values of teamwork, perseverance, and confidence. Friday night’s game showed how important it is for girls to have an equal chance to compete and learn these invaluable lessons. I am pleased to join my colleagues to protect athletic opportunities for girls in West Virginia and across the country.”

Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV)
