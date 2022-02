Russia-backed rebels have said Ukraine government forces have fired mortar shells in four locations on the territory held by them on Thursday, according to reports from Kremlin.The Ukrainians used mortars, grenade launchers and a machine gun by the representatives of the would-be breakaway territory — the Luhansk People’s Republic, the rebels from Russian side alleged.This is the first reports of munitions being used in the conflict gripping Europe for more than a month now.Just hours before, the US officials warned that Russia could use a “false” pretext to take military action and invade Ukraine “at any moment”.Elsewhere, Nato warned that...

