Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks -prosecutor

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. on Friday named retired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive Stephen M. Scherr as its chief executive officer to lead the car rental company's 25,000 employees. Scherr, 57, retired on Dec. 31 as chief financial officer, capping off a nearly 30-year career at Goldman. "Hertz is an extraordinary brand and a resilient business that is perfectly positioned to reshape how people move about in a safe, convenient, affordable and more environmentally-friendly way," Scherr said in a statement. Citing people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported the move earlier. Scherr will take over the job on Feb. 28 from Mark Fields, a former Ford Motor Co. executive who has been interim CEO since October. The move comes after Hertz emerged from bankruptcy in June and went public in November. The stock is down about 23% so far this year, compared to a 6.1% dip by the S&P 500.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO