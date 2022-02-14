ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks -prosecutor

Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Prosecutors on Monday accused a former Goldman Sachs banker of seeking to make millions of dollars laundering money looted from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, at the outset of a trial that could shed light on the bank's response to warnings of corruption. Roger Ng,...

gazette.com

