ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

5 Best Personal Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

By Food Network Kitchen
Food Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time when you didn’t have a ton of choices when it came to blenders. There was basically one design, it stayed on the counter, you plugged it in and hit some buttons to make it work. Not anymore. These days, there is every kind of blender to fit...

www.foodnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

The Best Sur La Table Deals Include This Must-Have Le Creuset Dutch Oven on Major Sale

Winter is the season for cozy comfort food and if you want to cook more this year, Sur La Table has everything you need to meet your goal -- and at a discount! Right now, you can enjoy up to 50% off top brands at Sur La Table's Things We Love sale! Stock up on kitchen tools, bakeware, servingware and dutch ovens, including some of the most coveted Le Creuset items. The must-have Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven is on major sale for 30% off.
SHOPPING
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES
cityline.tv

4 Kitchen Hacks to Produce Less Food Waste

Tips on how you can be more sustainable in the kitchen by reusing your food waste. One of the biggest problems that affect today’s planet is food waste, but it’s easy to correct. The number one way to reduce food waste is to eat what you buy, simple enough, right?
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Storage#Food Network#Crushed Ice#Blender#Frozen Fruit#Pta
Consumer Reports.org

Best Cutting Boards for Your Kitchen

A chef’s knife plays the starring role in dinner prep, but your cutting board certainly deserves a nod for best supporting actor. It’s easy to write off these seemingly utilitarian boards as interchangeable, but the truth is, some are much better than others. I know this to be...
FOOD & DRINKS
RunnersWorld

Stock Your Kitchen With These 9 Best Vegetables for Runners

Were you told to eat your veggies growing up? Well, it’s for a good reason. Vegetables are a major nutritional pillar, according to U.S. dietary guidelines. Studies like this one from the journal Circulation back up those recommendations by proving that eating vegetables is linked to a lower risk of early death.
LIFESTYLE
spoonuniversity.com

Air Fryer Tortilla Chips You Can Make With Only Three Ingredients

Homemade tortilla chips are far better than store-bought. Skip the greasy deep-frying and try air frying your own crispy, delicious tortilla chips! With three ingredients, it takes less than 10 minutes to concoct these delightfully crunchy tortilla chips. Whenever the snack cravings hit, this recipe is the perfect fix. Once...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Shopping
Stamford Advocate

Difference between traditional and convection ovens: which is best for your kitchen?

The oven is often the center of the kitchen, and having a quality model will match your cooking skills and interests as well as provide accessories and capabilities that will allow you to take your cooking skills to the next level. However, if you’re new to the oven game, you're likely to be surprised at the sheer number of models to choose from. Choosing the right type of heating element can be a challenge, let alone picking the size and style of your new oven. Thankfully, when it comes to ovens, there are only two main types, traditional and convection, although there are specialty ovens, such as those with steam heating, which come in both standalone and combination options. Keep reading this in-depth comparison to learn more about traditional and convection ovens and narrow down your choices.
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports.org

Best Deals on Home and Kitchen Products Right Now

No matter what you’re shopping for, it feels good to get it for less than full price. But what you don’t want is to choose something based on price alone, then get it home and find out it’s not worth what you paid. Consumer Reports can help. We monitor the prices of all the products we test in our labs and evaluate in our homes to help you find deals on products that won’t disappoint.
SHOPPING
counton2.com

Best food huggers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, over one-third of all food goes uneaten in the United States. To reduce food waste, many people are trying to save leftovers and uneaten produce by storing them in reusable containers called food huggers.
LIFESTYLE
EatingWell

The 4 Best Pasta Makers and Tools, According to Our Test Kitchen

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We love the simplicity of grabbing a box of noodles from the pantry and having a quick dinner on the table. (It's a classic weeknight meal for a reason!) But there's something truly special about making pasta from scratch. It's smoother, more tender, velvety—perfetta. Here are our favorite pasta machines and tools that make the process, dare we say it, a pleasure. We tested a slew of hand-crank and electric pasta makers to see which ones were the easiest to use, produced the best results and were a cinch to clean. These were the hands-down winners. And note the other handy tools we like to keep around.
LIFESTYLE
Gadget Review

Best Blendtec Blenders in 2022_

Blendtec offers some of the highest-performance blenders currently on the market for both commercial and residential use. By incorporating powerful motors, precision speed control, and pre-programmed settings, they are able to provide an incredible blending experience. Their advanced blending technology detects anything impeding the motor or blades. With plenty of...
PopSugar

These Are the Essential Kitchen Products You Need, Depending on Your Personality

One of the joys of cooking is that no two people behave exactly alike in the kitchen. That applies to world-renowned chefs, but it goes for home cooks, too. Each of us has developed our own kitchen personality. For instance, you might be the type to whip up something delicious from random fridge items, or you may follow a recipe faithfully and precisely. Either way works — there's no right or wrong approach, as long as you enjoy the process (and, of course, the food).
LIFESTYLE
Turnto10.com

Food Truck Friday: Reds Kitchen

It's another edition of Food Truck Friday and today we had the team from Reds Kitchen swing by Studio 10 to check out all their unique offerings!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Southern

Rooted In Foods | Best spuds

The humble potato has a long culinary history that dates to 8,000 B.C. Peru, where it was first cultivated. The Spanish invasion of the 1530s resulted in the potato leaving the Americas, but they didn’t grow well in Spain’s long summer days. The tube was able to thrive once again when Sir Walter Raleigh introduced it to Ireland and its cooler climate in 1589. It was also here that the potato became the food stuff of peasants.
FOOD & DRINKS
chesapeakefamily.com

The Role of Food and Kitchens in History

The role of food and kitchens in history will be discussed with Riversdale Kitchen Guild & interpreter Marvin-Alonzo Greer and Maya Davis – Director of Riversdale House Museum. They regularly give demonstrations preparing foods popular among enslaved communities in Maryland. Discussions will include the role that demonstrations play in...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

Am I Supposed to Use Salted or Unsalted Butter in Baking?

Jessie Sheehan is a baker and cookbook author. Butter adds richness, tenderness, structure and flavor to baked treats. But should you use salted or unsalted butter? Although you might typically keep salted on hand for spreading on toast (one of life’s great pleasures: a thick slice of toast with salted butter . . .), it’s not the best for baking. We get into the science of why, plus what to do when you’re in a pinch and all you’ve got is salted butter (but those chocolate chip cookies can’t wait!).
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy