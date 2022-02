Hightstown High School’s Consumer Bowl won this year’s three-team Mercer County event, which was held Feb. 11 via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the sixth straight Mercer County Consumer Bowl title for Hightstown High, which also captured the quiz-show style competition on good consumer practices from 2017 through 2020, when the event was held in person, and in 2021, when it was virtual. Hightstown also won the Central Regional and State Championships in 2017, according to information provided by Mercer County.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO