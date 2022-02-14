ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Germany: Protesters raise anti-Taliban slogans at Swiss consulate in Munich

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMunich [Germany], February 14 (ANI): Dozens of people, including Afghan citizens gathered in front of the Swiss consulate in Munich, Germany on Sunday in connection with the Taliban delegation's visit to Switzerland. They raised anti-Taliban slogans and supported the Resistance Front, Amaj News...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Aid#Munich#Protest#Anti Taliban#Swiss#Ani#The Resistance Front#Amaj News#Sputnik News Agency
