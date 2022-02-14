ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Company behind Florida NFT home sale has another property ready to go

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wDbp_0eE5E3oh00

Just days after selling a five-bedroom, 3.5 bath home near Tampa as an NFT, the company behind the historic use of non-fungible tokens is ready to do it again.

Propy, which managed the online auction and transaction, plans to sell a condominium on the blockchain next. The listing will go live on March 2.

Right now, there’s a sense of mystery around the company’s next listing. Propy hasn’t announced features on the condo or even where it’s located, specifically—though this property, too, will be in the Tampa area. The company says its value is between $200,000 and $300,000.

Propy plans to list 10 more properties-as-NFTs around the country. It says it’s looking for unique homes, since NFT enthusiasts consider the tokens collectible.

The company’s first auction netted 210 Ether, the equivalent of $653,000 at the time of the sale, for the home in Gulfport, Fla., located at at 6315 11th Ave. S. The winning bidder received a digital token that, recorded their ownership of a limited liability company on an online ledger. The LLC’s only asset is the house.

More than 7,000 potential bidders expressed interest, but only 50 went through the process of verifying their identity. And only two had sufficient funds in their digital wallet.

Still, the sale price was a tremendous premium for the owner, who paid just $250,000 for the house in January of 2021.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Gulfport, FL
Tampa, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Tampa, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Fortune

For Chobani’s CEO, leadership means putting your people first

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Supermarket shelves are notoriously hard places for new companies to take over space, but that didn't stop Hamdi Ulukaya and the meteoric rise of his Greek yogurt company, Chobani.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The great metaverse stock rout worsens as Roblox plunges

Fortune “Why Wall Street thinks the metaverse will be worth trillions”. It wasn’t long ago that Wall Street and Silicon Valley were talking up the metaverse as the next big thing in the tech world. The only question from the likes of über–tech bull Cathie Wood or crypto investment firm Grayscale or Goldman Sachs was: Would the market opportunity be worth billions, or trillions?
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Propy#Llc
Fortune

Once praised as ‘pandemic heroes,’ nothing has changed for service workers who face low pay and unpredictable schedules

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Robert “Happy” Allen runs a dog hospice from his home, taking care of anywhere between six and 22 dogs at a time. Right now, he’s caring for five miniature pinschers and a schipperke named Minchi, who toured with Legally Blonde the Musical before the pandemic.
TULLAHOMA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Fortune

Inside the first self-service dog wash spa

This is an installment of Startup Year One, a special series of interviews with founders about the major lessons they have learned in the immediate aftermath of their businesses’ first year of operation. From a distance, it looks like a tanning bed. Or even a bed in one of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

Crypto volatility? Most owners will ‘hodl’ no matter what, says Deutsche Bank study

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The cryptocurrency market isn’t for investors with weak stomachs. But a new study by Deutsche Bank finds that the people who are betting on Bitcoin (or Ether, Dogecoin, or any other crypto) are in it for the long haul, no matter how rocky things get.
MARKETS
Fortune

COVID victim families can have up to $9,000 in funeral costs reimbursed, but watch the fine print

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Losing a loved one to COVID is a wrenching affair, but for many families, handling the funeral expenses as inflation soars and employment is tenuous can be financially devastating as well. Many families might not realize FEMA has a program to help cover those costs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

88K+
Followers
4K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy