Cory Booker says he isn’t interested considering a run for Governor of New Jersey in 2025 and said he will seek re-election to the United States Senate in 2026. “I’m focused on the job I have and I’m focused on running for re-election. Gosh, it seems so far from now because I just got re-elected,” Booker said in an appearance on the New Jersey Globe Power Hour on Talk Radio 77 WABC this weekend. “We just re-elected a governor. I’m giving my full support to him in his second term.”

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO