New Concept Lets Elon Musk’s Cybertruck Drive on Water

By Good News Network
Good News Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA James Bond-inspired concept will allow Elon Musk’s Cybertruck to be driven on water. The Cybercat idea is designed to quickly transform Tesla’s vehicle into an all-electric high performance amphibious catamaran. It sees the addition of electric outboard motors, pontoons, and optional hydrofoils in the Foiler model,...

