Ukraine government forces have fired mortar shells at four locations within rebel-held territory, Russia-backed separatist groups said.The claim has been denied by Ukrainian officials, who said Russia fired upon their positions using prohibited weapons – adding that Ukraine did not retaliate.These are the first reports of heavy munitions being used in the conflict for more than a month amid high tensions between Russia and Western-backed Ukraine.US officials have warned that Russia could be looking for a “pretext” to invade Ukraine “at any moment”.Russia could drag out the crisis for weeks or even months in an attempt to undermine the unity...

POLITICS ・ 51 MINUTES AGO