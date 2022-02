After last year’s dress rehearsal, the 2022 edition of Le Mans was hoped to mark the true start of the hypercar era. But with Peugeot still unconfirmed and looking increasingly likely to defer their entry into the World Endurance Championship until later in the season, all eyes are now on 2023. And with reason. In one of other of the top two categories will come factory teams from, wait for it, Ferrari, Porsche, Audi, Peugeot, BMW, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Alpine, Glickenhaus and… wait once more and with fingers only slightly crossed, Aston Martin.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO