ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

These gorgeous Oahu resorts reveal stunning makeovers

By Carole Sovocool
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9LHJ_0eE5AsRz00
Oahu resorts reveal stunning makeovers at Turtle bay (left) and the Waikiki Beach Marriott resorts (right). Sight and Sound Hawaii; Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort

Hawaii: America’s own paradise. An Instagrammed hub of luxury resorts and dreamy beaches, with no language barriers or passport required.

Heck, is there a TV sitcom anywhere that hasn’t had a Hawaii episode?

Even “Friends” made the almost 5,000 mile trek from Central Perk to the Aloha isles.

Resorts are open and ready, but in the spirit of making lemon drop martinis from lemons, during the COVID lockdowns and travel bust, these two top resorts in Oahu both upped the ante with jaw-dropping renovations and refinements for the nuptials and honeymoons of your dreams or the post-pandemic vacation you’ve been patiently waiting for.

Crown jewel

You can add a royal Hawaiian theme to your wedding at Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort and Spa, since its 5.2 acres rest on the footprint of Queen Lili‘uokalani’s summer palace, across from famous surf-break Queens beach.

We were quick to learn that the Hawaiians are extremely proud and fond of their royal family heritage, particularly the grace and charm of Queen Lili‘uokalani, who was the last of the revered Hawaiian royal family to govern before the monarchy was overthrown and the US stepped in, back in 1898.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ov6pF_0eE5AsRz00
Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa is in the heart of the action, just by the iconic Diamond Head volcano crater.

As part of the $80 million renovation completed last year, her fascinating history and that of the islands is reflected with displays of artefacts and photos in the lobby, as well as a tangibly genuine, welcoming hospitality from the staff.

A central part of the renovation is the new Queensbreak pool and deck, with cabanas and giant hot tub overlooking the beach.

This is where you’ll find the lively yet laid back Queensbreak open air restaurant, complete with stage for live music, creating the perfect spot for private affairs and weddings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JcFi_0eE5AsRz00
Queensbreak’s seafood fare is curated by chef Nuno.

For a smaller entourage, stage a stunning ceremony in the Paoakalani Tower Queens penthouse, which has sweeping views of the beach on one side and the skyline on the other, all of which you can take in from the huge wraparound balcony. As a bonus, this luxurious apartment can double as your honeymoon suite.

Queensbreak’s cuisine, expertly curated by chef Nuno, is deliciously crafted from fresh local seafood and produce — don’t miss the poke, with line caught ahi, kukui nut (from Hawaii’s official state tree), ogo seaweed, Maui onion, shoyu vinaigrette and taro chips. Chef Nuno also creates bespoke wedding menus, fully customizable for your affair.

Just like the resort’s other 1,310 newly renovated rooms (135 of them suites), the furnishings are a beachy mid-century modern, all grays and blues, light woods and pops of coral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCbPF_0eE5AsRz00
Views from the Marriott’s penthouse suite are simply stunning.

We were very content just reclining on one of our three balconies, cocktail in hand, watching the sunset over the surf as the twinkling lights of downtown flickered on.

You’re in the heart of the action at this resort, since you step right out of the property onto ​​Kalakaua Avenue, where just a short stroll brings you to world class shopping, lively restaurants and iconic waterfront cocktail bars, running the gamut from iconic (Beach Bar at the Moana Surfrider) to barefoot (Duke’s.)

Across the street from the resort, you’ll find the beach boys of Waikiki, who can teach you to surf (or attempt to.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ijTU_0eE5AsRz00
Dalliances at the sexy and pooled resort start at $415 a night.

Alternatively, work off the wedding cake with a hike up Diamond Head, which looms over the town. The extinct volcano crater has 175 steps to climb, but you’ll be rewarded with stunning views.

For those who prefer things a little more laid back, immerse into the rich Hawaiian culture by learning how to make a lei, or take a hula dancing class. Our teacher took us through the E Huli Mākou dance, created for a Hawaiian hula show in 1949. She patiently taught us the graceful movements while explaining their meanings and storylines: Kou maka, kou lima, me kou kino ē, e aloha mai (“your eyes, your hands, with your body, express love.”)

Could that be any more perfect for a first dance?

Ocean heaven

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUO45_0eE5AsRz00
Every wedding you can dream of can be created at Turtle Bay Resort.

Over on the north shore, world famous for its sensational surfing, Turtle Bay Resort has a storied history of its own. Since its opening in 1973, the 1,300 oceanfront acres, of which 650 are preserved as conservation space, have played backdrop to myriad TV shows like “Lost,” movies like “Hunger Games” and provided the entire set for “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.” (The resort even features a cocktail of the same name.)

With its peninsula location and dramatic bluffs, the resort is a magnet for weddings and honeymoons, but the multi-million dollar renovation has totally refreshed the inside of the building, adding walls of windows that bring in the light and maximize the amazing views. Hawaiian art and surf-themed shops add to the tropical immersion.

The Off the Lip lobby bar is simply stunning, featuring sunken sofas stretched around an infinity water feature, overlooking the pool below and on towards the crashing surf. It’s the perfect place for your celebratory champagne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yXkV_0eE5AsRz00
Turtle Bay’s new Off the Lip lobby bar is simply stunning, featuring sofas stretched around an infinity water feature.

Outside, the new pool area has three tiered swimming areas (adults only at the top) with wooden decks and cabanas that beckon you to chill out. These are served by the lively Sunset Bar — appropriately named, since it’s here that the nightly ritual takes place, with live music, good vibes and plenty of mai tais.

All 410 rooms in the main resort have sea views, but the 42 renovated ocean bungalows are where honeymooners will want to stay. Step out from the spacious, airy rooms, all neutral woods with linen and leather, into the large patio with relaxing outdoor sofas and oversized pillows.

From there, you stroll directly onto the gardens and sand, and wander to the bungalows’ private pool, or explore the beach and forest footpaths. These rooms come with a dedicated concierge too, for anything you need from reservations to room service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GoeYc_0eE5AsRz00
Sex on the beach can be more than just a cocktail.

Speaking of which, food at the resort is sustainable, local and deliciously fresh.

We dined by tiki torch at the resort’s signature restaurant Alaia, and when we asked our server for recommendations, he confessed that he’d caught the seafood himself that very morning. The tasty and diverse Hawaiian menu uses ingredients that come from nearby Mauka Farms as well as the resort’s own Kuilima Farm, using native produce grown by generations-old farming families.

Since Turtle Bay’s property is so huge and varied, even featuring two golf courses (one designed by Arnold Palmer), there’s no shortage of wedding sites. You can pretty much go anywhere on property, choose your favorite view and stage your wedding there – the resort is happy to make it happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxVtf_0eE5AsRz00
Rooms at Turtle Bay start at $679 a night.

As we whizzed around on a golf cart tour, we’d find a picture perfect spot for vow exchanges around every turn, whether you want an intimate barefoot beach ceremony for two, a group of 50 in the Sunset Pavilion overlooking the reef, or a Kuilima Ballroom affair for 500 with tiki torches and dancing.

Guests can dine under romantic tents with floor cushions, or seated on the beach surrounded by tropical foliage.

You can even get married in front of the slightly spooky but impressive giant banyan tree nestled in the forest (as seen in “Pirates of the Caribbean”) or outside the rustic horse stables, complete with an arrival on horseback, or by carriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OuKKn_0eE5AsRz00
Don't get cold feet at your wedding -- get sandy feet, like this couple.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKOTh_0eE5AsRz00
As did this couple.

Plans are afoot for an all-inclusive, exclusively catered glamping site in one corner of the property, which will bring even more wedding (and honeymoon) options.

Stay tuned.

After the after party, the resort has enough for you and all your guests without ever leaving the property — golf, mountain biking, horseback riding, hiking, tennis, nature watching on land or sea, and (of course) surfing. If you want to live out your “Jurassic Park” fantasies, take a helicopter tour from the private helipad on site.

Venturing off-site, you’re close to the legendary Banzai Pipeline in Pupukea for world class surfing (if you have the nerve and the know-how) or, for more adrenaline rushes, head over to the Climb Works zipline at Keana Farms.

One thing’s for certain: You’ll be planning your anniversary return visit before you even get home.

Rooms from $679, Ocean Bungalows from $1,599; TurtleBayResort.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
InsideHook

In Barbados, A Grand Experiment in Luxury All-Inclusives Is Underway

“All-inclusive” has been a dirty word in the travel industry for decades, often associated with cheap, uncultured snowbirds looking for an affordable stay where they can get drunk and fall asleep on a beach. And hey, if that floats your boat, that’s (mostly) totally fine. More recently, though, an increasing number of properties have made the switch to all-inclusive in an attempt to elevate the category beyond watered-down mixed drinks and stagnant buffets.
LIFESTYLE
Washington Post

Traveling to the Caribbean or Bahamas? Here’s what 5 islands require.

With its (relatively) nearby beaches, the Caribbean has been a go-to escape for American travelers desperate for R&R during the pandemic. But as with any overseas trip, navigating covid-era travel restrictions from island to island presents a challenge. Unlike Mexico, which has no entry requirements for travelers, most Caribbean destinations...
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

In need of a vacation? These 22 beach resorts are perfect for every budget

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
destinationido.com

A Fun Oahu Destination Wedding

Valerie and James knew a local wedding in D.C. wasn’t their cup of tea, so a destination wedding was an easy decision. After factoring in their guest list, Hawaii was the perfect place for a fun Oahu destination wedding. “Hawaii was a convenient location for most family members, as we had family in the Philippines, Korea and throughout the U.S.,” says the bride. “Additionally, we wanted our guests to enjoy the perks of a destination wedding in Hawaii – especially with our East Coast winters!”
HAWAII STATE
Fox News

These are the 10 best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean

For a relaxing vacation, there's not much that can top an all-inclusive resort. Just check-in, unpack your bags and put your wallet in the safe for the duration of your stay. But if an all-inclusive resort vacation is the ultimate in relaxation, actually choosing the right one is anything but. Questions on service, the food, the rooms and the resort amenities are all questions most travelers are considering when picking an all-inclusive as the vacation is designed, so you do everything on the property.
TRAVEL
travelawaits.com

8 Tips For Your First Visit To Bora Bora

Surrounded by the most beautiful aquamarine water I’ve ever seen, Bora Bora is every bit as amazing as those magazine ads and tourism office videos make it out to be. I recently spent 5 nights at this romantic South Pacific destination as part of a 12-day vacation in French Polynesia. My husband and I deemed it our best vacation ever.
LIFESTYLE
KHON2

Tasty Kreyol serving Haitian food to Oahu residents

HONOLULU (KHON) — Have you tried Tasty Kreyol, the Haitian food truck that stops at different locations around Oahu? Tasty Kreyol is a family owned and operated business led by Gedeon Germeille, his wife Fabiola Germeille and their four children. Gedeon who goes by Chef Q said his family moved to Oahu the summer of […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resorts#Mountain Biking#Covid#Queen Lili Uokalani#Hawaiians
Nancy Sevilla

My Top Favorite Places to Eat on Oahu, Hawaii

In my travels, I have been to many places, and Hawaii has some of the freshest and best cuisine I have ever eaten. Having shared with you the best restaurants to eat at on Oahu, Hawaii, I thought I'd share my top 7 recommendations today. I hope you guys get a chance to check these places out! Enjoy!
HAWAII STATE
Robb Report

Silversea’s Luxe New Cruise Will Sail You All the Way Around South America in 71 Days

Last August, Windstar promised guests a visit to more than 20 countries on a new 79-day European cruise. Come 2024, you’ll be able to embark on a similarly epic journey with five-star liner Silversea—just a little closer to home. The Monaco-based outfit’s 71-day Grand Voyage South America 2024 cruise will sail you to about 38 destinations in 18 countries in both Central and South America. Also new: Round-trip business-class airfare will be included for the first time as part of the cruise rates. The inaugural trip will kick off on January 4, when you’ll set sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on...
LIFESTYLE
Vail Daily

Indy Pass reveals Sunlight as newest resort addition

Alice “The Alligator” McKennis, of Minturn, was thrilled to hear that the place she grew up skiing is also the yet unnamed ski area which joined the Indy Pass this month. In early February, the Indy Pass announced that the 81-ski area co-op had signed its first Colorado resort, but held off on releasing the name to the public.
MINTURN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Hiking
Architectural Digest

Anguilla Emerges as the Caribbean’s Chicest (and Safest) Destination

Whitewashed villas inspired by the Greek island Mykonos line the white sand beaches of Rendezvous Bay in Anguilla, their Mediterranean-style minimalist architecture a perfect complement to the ombre azure waters of the Caribbean. Built in the late 1990s as the Resorts & Residences by CuisinArt, the property has been reimagined and recently made its debut as the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club. It’s an idyllic spot for this 178-suite resort, spanning over 300 acres with lush tropical gardens, multiple eateries, the 27,000-square-foot Sorana spa, and the only golf course on the island, a Greg Norman Design.
LIFESTYLE
cntraveler.com

How to Make Your Honeymoon Count

All listings featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. If you book something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The days of the weeklong “fly and flop” honeymoon are over. For many well-traveled couples (especially those who have waited two ulcer-inducing years to celebrate), the vacation has become the new trip of a lifetime. Sorry, white sand beaches. “The pandemic has really opened people's eyes that time is limited and it's valuable,” says Condé Nast Traveler specialist Grace Cular Yee of Pineapple7. “Couples now view splurging on the honeymoon as an investment in themselves.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Cosmopolitan

Treat Yourself to a Caribbean Vacay at Baha Mar

If you’re in desperate need of sun, sand, relaxation, really good food, and a sh*t ton of cocktails, you’ve come to the right place, my friend. I’m here with your solution—and that’s Baha Mar. I visited the Bahamian mega resort a few months ago and let me tell you, it was true tropical beach vacation bliss, the trip we all deserve after the chaos that has been the past two years.
LIFESTYLE
tripsavvy.com

Club Med to Open 17 New All-Inclusive Resorts by 2024

Club Med, the Paris-based travel operator best known for its all-inclusive resorts, just announced that it would open 17 new resorts, in addition to renovating or extending 13 existing properties, by 2024. "Since 1950, Club Med has continued to shape the all-inclusive industry by introducing new destinations and experiences to...
LIFESTYLE
FodorsTravel

Hot Deal: A Four-Night Stay in a Two-Bedroom Suite in Aruba Is Only $999!

Save 50% on this fully refundable deal. Spring is so near, you can almost feel the sunshine on your back. Flowers are starting to bloom and leaves will soon perk up with a bright shade of green. It’s time to think about spring cleaning and vacations in tropical climates. Islands in the Caribbean are always a hot favorite when it comes to getting away from freezing temperatures, but if you’re planning a trip just in time for spring, you may be able to snag a sweet deal. Just like the one we have found in Aruba.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Revealed: these are officially the 10 most beautiful beaches in the UK

You can’t beat a trip to the beach. Fish and chips, a quick dip and a spot of sunbathing? Absolutely perfect. So it’s fortunate that the UK’s coastline is dotted with stunning shores, from sprawling white stretches in Cornwall to rocky coves in Scotland. Now, a new study has officially ranked the most beautiful beaches in the country, so you can plan your summer getaways accordingly.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy