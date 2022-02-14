Introducing 2022 Lights of Life Gala Chairs Markeda Fisher and Kayla Price Mitchell

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs partners with NETX Public Health District to provide Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations again this week. Sulphur Springs, Texas, February 7, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs will be partnering with Northeast Texas Public Health District to provide COVID vaccinations for children ages 5 through 11. The vaccine clinic will be held in the MMU tent located in the parking lot north of the hospital (between Dr. Arnecke and Podiatry offices) from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. during the week of February 7. The second vaccine in the series will be available 4 weeks later during the week of March 7 at the same time from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Adult vaccinations, both Moderna and Pfizer, will also be offered during the same time and location of the pediatric vaccinations. There is no cost to receive the vaccine and no appointment required. Please note, the hospital will still offer the weekly adult COVID vaccine clinic on Friday from 9-11am, but if a child needs a vaccine, the attending adult will have the opportunity to receive one at the MMU tent location.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO