Hopkins County, TX

Introducing 2022 Lights of Life Gala Chairs Markeda Fisher and Kayla Price Mitchell

 6 days ago
The Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation is pleased to share more about our 2022 Lights of Life Gala Chairs, dynamic duo… sisters Markeda Fisher and Kayla Price Mitchell!. Markeda and Kayla are fourth generation Hopkins County natives. They grew up working in their father’s car dealership, Price Ford Lincoln Mercury. Their parents,...

Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce 95th Annual Banquet 2022

Please join us in honoring the following outstanding Hopkins County citizens and organizations. These individual and organizations are so incredibly deserving:. Community Pride Award: Lions Club Lighted Christmas Parade. Professional Educator of the Year: Debbie Stribling. Auxiliary Educator of the Year: Carolyn Neal. Paraprofessional Educator of the Year: Sharlene Brice.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
‘LIFE’S FLAVORS’ 2/17 WITH ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST

Just a short distance away from Sulphur Springs, lies the small community of Winnsboro, Texas. Right on Highway 11 heading East, you cannot help but to stop off for the afternoon for a little shopping and dining in the town of Winnsboro. Be sure to plan your visit. While some shops and restaurants are open early in the week many are not, so look up those hours of operation before you venture out, you don’t want to miss your new favorite East Texas spot.
WINNSBORO, TX
SSISD Board Briefs for 2/16

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, February 14, 2022. No one requested to address the Board. Jason Evans conducted a public hearing on the 2021 Annual Report of Educational Performance. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS. In place of SSISD Police Chief Glynda Chester, Josh Williams...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Canning Foods Safely at Home by Johanna Hicks

Vegetable gardening is just around the corner. Many people have a green thumb, which means a bumper crop of produce! Canning foods at home can be a fun way to preserve an abundant harvest from your garden. However, if done incorrectly, home-canned foods can cause serious, even fatal, foodborne illness. Make sure the foods you preserve at home are safe for you and your family by following these recommendations:
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CHRISTUS partners with NETX Public Health District to provide Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs partners with NETX Public Health District to provide Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations again this week. Sulphur Springs, Texas, February 7, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs will be partnering with Northeast Texas Public Health District to provide COVID vaccinations for children ages 5 through 11. The vaccine clinic will be held in the MMU tent located in the parking lot north of the hospital (between Dr. Arnecke and Podiatry offices) from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. during the week of February 7. The second vaccine in the series will be available 4 weeks later during the week of March 7 at the same time from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Adult vaccinations, both Moderna and Pfizer, will also be offered during the same time and location of the pediatric vaccinations. There is no cost to receive the vaccine and no appointment required. Please note, the hospital will still offer the weekly adult COVID vaccine clinic on Friday from 9-11am, but if a child needs a vaccine, the attending adult will have the opportunity to receive one at the MMU tent location.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation announces return of Gala

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is delighted to announce the return of the Gala!. “After the incredible show of support last year with our first, and hopefully last, Virtual Gala, we are so excited to talk Gala 2022,” the press released stated. “Prepare yourselves for a razzle, dazzling evening raising money for the Foundation and young families in Hopkins County. Our 2022 Lights of Life Gala Co-chairs could not be a better fit for the job. Born and raised in Sulphur Springs and longtime supporters of the community, sisters Markeda Fisher and Kayla Price Mitchell have graciously agreed to host this year’s event.”
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
WEATHER CLOSURES FEBRUARY 2, 2022

– Sulphur Springs ISD: All campuses and offices closed 2/3, a decision will be made about 2/4 by noon on 2/3. – Saltillo ISD: All campuses and offices closed 2/3, restart school 10 a.m. Friday 2/4. In order to provide mandatory days as required by TEA, 2/21 will no longer be a school holiday.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
