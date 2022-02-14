Tech Report: Elon Musk prepares SpaceX launch in Florida

STARBASE, Boca Chica, TX — "It is hard to believe it is real, except, you know... it is right there." Elon Musk took to the stage here on Thursday night (Feb. 10) to deliver what his company, SpaceX, billed as an "update on the design, development and testing of Starship" — the "it" to which Musk was referring and of what he further described as "really some some wild stuff." Towering behind him at SpaceX's South Texas Launch Site (or "Starbase") was the first fully-stacked Starship, comprising a prototype spacecraft of the same name mounted atop a mockup of its even taller "Super Heavy" booster.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO