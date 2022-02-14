ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tech Report: Elon Musk prepares SpaceX launch in Florida

By Edward Smart
41nbc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk says SpaceX is looking to use a site in Florida to test a massive...

www.41nbc.com

motor1.com

Elon Musk gifted 5 million Tesla shares worth billions to charity

On Valentine's Day, February 14, 2022, information came to light that Tesla CEO Elon Musk gifted more than 5 million Tesla shares to an unnamed charity. The details came from an SEC Form 5 filing. According to the filing, which doesn't provide one of the most important details – Who...
CHARITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Hints At SpaceX, Starlink Accepting Dogecoin For Merch

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has hinted that SpaceX and Starlink could soon accept payment for merchandise in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). What Happened: Earlier Monday, Twitter user Johnna Crider put suggested that the SpaceX merch store and Starlink should accept the meme-based cryptocurrency as payment. Musk responded to Crider...
BUSINESS
SpaceRef

GOES-T Prepared For Launch

NOAA's' Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) is in view inside the Astrotech Space Operations facility in Titusville, Florida. Pictured on Feb. 7, 2022, as it is being prepared for encapsulation in the United Launch Alliance Atlas V payload fairings. The fairings will secure and protect the satellite during launch. GOES-T is scheduled to launch on March 1, 2022, atop the Atlas V 541 rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
TITUSVILLE, FL
Space.com

Elon Musk shows off fully-stacked SpaceX Starship as 1st orbital launch nears

STARBASE, Boca Chica, TX — "It is hard to believe it is real, except, you know... it is right there." Elon Musk took to the stage here on Thursday night (Feb. 10) to deliver what his company, SpaceX, billed as an "update on the design, development and testing of Starship" — the "it" to which Musk was referring and of what he further described as "really some some wild stuff." Towering behind him at SpaceX's South Texas Launch Site (or "Starbase") was the first fully-stacked Starship, comprising a prototype spacecraft of the same name mounted atop a mockup of its even taller "Super Heavy" booster.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Essence

Black Workers Report Rampant Discrimination At Elon Musk's Tesla Plant

California suing the company for its allegedly racially segregated workplace. A California agency is suing Tesla, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, “over racism and harassment toward Black employees at Tesla’s plant in Fremont, Calif., according to a lawsuit filed by the state this week,” NPR reports. As...
FREMONT, CA
Redorbit.com

Elon Musk Floats Move of Starship Testing to Florida

In the wake of numerous regulatory delays that held up the planned orbital test of SpaceX’s Starship, Elon Musk floated the possibility of moving Starship testing from Boca Chica, Texas, to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX had initially planned to launch the orbital test of Starship last...
FLORIDA STATE
Columbus Telegram

Elon Musk on SpaceX’s massive Starship rocket

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is aiming to succeed with his next-generation rocket Starship, which has moved from the drawing board into a series of towering prototypes at the company's facility in Texas. "With Starship, we're aiming for full and rapid reusability," Musk said on Thursday. Starship is the massive, next-generation rocket SpaceX is developing to launch cargo and people on missions to the moon and Mars. The rocket is designed to launch on a Super Heavy booster, with both powered by the new class of Raptor engines that SpaceX is developing.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techeblog.com

Elon Musk Gives Us a First Look at Starship’s Mission to Mars from SpaceX South Texas Launch Site

Elon Musk gives us a first look at Starship’s mission to Mars from Starbase, SpaceX’s facility in South Texas. He said that 2022 is the year they hope to launch their largest rocket to date into orbit, one that eventually will transport both people as well as cargo to the Moon, Mars and beyond. The system consists of two parts: a massive first-stage Super Heavy booster and an upper-stage spacecraft called Starship. Read more for a video and additional information.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

How Elon Musk’s SpaceX lost 40 Starlink satellites—reportedly worth as much as $20 million—all at once

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk’s Starlink operation lost 40 out of 49 satellites it launched into the Earth’s upper atmosphere on Wednesday, as a geomagnetic storm knocked out the majority of the fleet. The loss, which could have cost Musk’s SpaceX as much as $20 million, is a setback for Musk’s revolutionary internet infrastructure plan and a blemish on SpaceX’s otherwise stellar record.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KHOU

Elon Musk provides update on SpaceX development, Mars voyage ambitions

SAN ANTONIO — Elon Musk is set to provide an update on SpaceX operations from the aerospace manufacturer's south Texas launch site Thursday evening, specifically touching on development of the ship that he envisions as bringing the dream of regular space travel closer to reality. The news conference is...
TEXAS STATE
CNET

How to watch Elon Musk give an update on SpaceX Starship tonight

SpaceX founder and reigning richest Earthling Elon Musk is set to give humanity an update on his moon and Mars rocket, Starship, Thursday evening. Starship is the next-generation spacecraft NASA plans to use for its Artemis missions to the moon and that Musk hopes will land the first people on the red planet. He said on Twitter last week that he'll present an update on the vehicle's development Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. PT (8 p.m. CT) from the company's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

