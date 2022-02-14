ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

WDIO-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women’s figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test. The Court of Arbitration for Sport released its ruling less than...

www.wdio.com

NBC Sports

Russian Skater Kamila Valieva Blames Grandfather's Medicine

Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old’s defense is “contamination which happened with a product her grandfather was taking.”. The argument was made at...
HollywoodLife

Kamila Valieva: 5 Things About Russian Skater, 15, At The Center Of A Winter Olympics Scandal

Despite Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance, the teenage Russian skater will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s what you need to know. Stop us if you heard this before: a Russian Olympic athlete got caught doping. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating wonder who has dazzled the world on the ice at the Beijing 2022 games, is at the center of an Olympic scandal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a global sports arbiter, ruled on Monday (Feb. 14) that Kamila could compete in the women’s figure skating event, despite testing positive for a banned substance in December 2021. Kamila is favored to win gold in Tuesday’s event, and the ruling has caused a growing backlash over Russia’s continued list of doping violations.
WDBO

Olympics Live: US committee disappointed in Valieva decision

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee says it's disappointed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete for a second gold medal despite failing a pre-Olympics drug test. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled...
BBC

Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva allowed to compete at Beijing after Cas hearing

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. Kamila Valieva can compete again at the Winter Olympics after sport's highest court ruled "exceptional circumstances" meant the 15-year-old Russian figure skater should not be provisionally suspended for a failed drugs test.
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
