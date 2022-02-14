Castellan Group Sells 6,850 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAR. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO